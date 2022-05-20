  • NEWS

    James Nicholas shows up without clubs, competes at AdventHealth

    Begins week as 18th alternate, wakes up Thursday in New York City, finds way to Kansas City
  • After learning he was first alternate late on Wednesday night before the 2022 AdventHealth Championship, James Nicholas booked a flight from New York to Kansas City, got in the field at 9:52 Thursday morning only to have his flight delayed. Nicholas arrived onsite minutes before teeing off.
