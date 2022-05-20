James Nicholas shows up without clubs, competes at AdventHealth

The Yale alum is again a conditional Korn Ferry Tour member, and starts have been sparse in 2022 – he had only gained entry into one prior field, the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in February. He carded rounds of 79-61 in Bogota and missed the cut.

When the initial AdventHealth Championship field was released last Friday, Nicholas stood 18th alternate. After falling short at the Monday qualifier, he flew home Tuesday, then received word Wednesday evening that he was seventh alternate. Soon thereafter, he received word that the six alternates ahead of him on the list would not make the trip to Kansas City. He was suddenly first alternate.

The story was just beginning for Nicholas, who was at home outside New York City, watching his beloved New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“They’re like, ‘You’re first alternate if you want to come,’” Nicholas said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ Looking at flights, driving patterns … I’m looking at trains, driving routes, maybe drive to Chicago and then fly early-morning to get to Kansas City.”

Nicholas could not find a path to traverse to Blue Hills CC in time for morning-wave competition, but his self-pact meant he would do whatever it took to give himself the opportunity, even if just for a potential withdrawal among the afternoon wave of participants. He applied frequent-flyer miles to an 8:25 a.m. ET flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport to Kansas City, slated to arrive at 10:47 a.m. CT. With the afternoon wave beginning at 12:05 p.m. CT, he had a window.

There was a catch. Upon arriving at his departure gate in New York, announcements were sparse. His flight had been delayed, ultimately leading to nearly an hour and a half in delays. The distance between the Kansas City airport and Blue Hills CC was 37 miles.

With minimal options, Nicholas opted to stay the course and hope for things to break his way. As he boarded his flight, he turned off his phone and opened a book, “How Champions Think” by Dr. Bob Rotella.

“Get in the right mindset in case I get in, so I’m ready to go,” Nicholas said. “I read ninety pages. A lot of good content.”