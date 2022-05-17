Monday qualifiers: AdventHealth Championship

Kaiwen Liu and Isaiah Logue paced the field at Monday’s open qualifier for the AdventHealth Championship, matching scores of 6-under 66 to secure tee times this week at Blue Hills CC in the Kansas City metroplex.

Liu, who hails from Orlando, made six birdies at the Golf Club at Creekmoor and was without a bogey. The 22-year-old was born in China, took up golf at age 8 and moved to the United States as a middle schooler. He played high school golf at Torrey Pines HS – same high school as Michael Kim and Jamie Lovemark, both in this week’s field -- and played collegiately at the University of California.

After graduating in 2021, Liu turned professional; he currently holds PGA TOUR Canada status. This will mark his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

Logue, who hails from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, made eight birdies Monday to offset two bogeys. This will mark his third Korn Ferry Tour start; he also competed in the 2019 LECOM Health Challenge and Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Logue, who graduated from Liberty University in 2018, currently serves as the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Mount St. Mary’s University. He has also served as a Team Sports Lead at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Five players matched 5-under 67 to also earn spots in this week’s field – Angus Flanagan, Zahkai Brown, Sam Triplett, Corbin Mills and David Gazzolo.

Eleven players carded 4-under 68, necessitating an 11-for-1 playoff to determine the eighth and final spot in this week’s field.

Drew Shepherd survived the playoff to earn the final spot. Failing to advance were Alex Schaake, Ryan Elmore, Carr Vernon, Peter Creighton, Wells Padgett, Austen Christiansen, Jacob Bergeron, Jeff Swegle, Keenan Huskey and Norman Xiong.

In all, 116 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field in Kansas City.