Monday qualifiers: Visit Knoxville Open

Four players carded 8-under 64 at the Oak Ridge qualifying site for this week's Visit Knoxville Open, securing tee times Thursday at venerable Holston Hills CC in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Korn Ferry Tour veteran Brian Richey, 35, carded nine birdies against a bogey to secure his spot in the field. The Florida Southern alum holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season and has made three starts prior to this week. This marks Richey's third successful Monday qualifying foray this season (LECOM Suncoast Classic, Huntsville Championship) as he aims to make a springtime surge up the Points List.

Hawaii native Jared Sawada carded nine bogeys against a bogey to earn his spot in the field. The 31-year-old earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership by advancing to Final Stage of Q-School, but he failed to earn guaranteed starts (T105) and has yet to make a start in 2022. The University of Hawaii-Manoa alum has competed on a variety of mini-tours throughout his career, and he also Monday qualified into the PGA TOUR's Sony Open in Hawaii this past January.

Daniel Wetterich, 25, produced a clean card, with eight birdies against zero bogeys, to earn his spot in the field. The Ohio State alum holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T135 at Final Stage of Q-School; this will mark his first start of 2022. Wetterich's cousin Brett is a longtime PGA TOUR member, having won the 2006 AT&T Byron Nelson in addition to three Korn Ferry Tour titles.

Bo Hayes recorded six birdies and an eagle, against zero bogeys, to join the party at 8-under 64. The 28-year-old played collegiately at Jacksonville State and has made seven career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, most recently in 2019. This will mark the first career Korn Ferry Tour start for the paddleboarding enthusiast.