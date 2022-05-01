Winner's Bag: Harrison Endycott, Huntsville Championship

Harrison Endycott earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Huntsville Championship, carding a four-round total of 16-under for a five-stroke victory over Ben Taylor at The Ledges.

Endycott, 25, played with a purpose throughout the week in Alabama, carding rounds of 63-67-64-70 to leave the field in the dust. The Australia native began the week No. 103 on the Points List, but he quickly flipped the script on his season with 19 birdies and an eagle, against just five bogeys, amidst a scenic mountainous backdrop.

The victory moves Endycott to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Endycott’s bag this week at The Ledges.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping G425 LST, 14.5 degrees

2-iron: Ping Rapture

Irons (4-PW): Ping i59

Wedges (52, 56, 60 degrees): Ping Glide 4.0

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Shea Mid-Mallet