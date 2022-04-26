Monday qualifiers: Huntsville Championship

Chip McDaniel and Bryce Hendrix led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Huntsville Championship, matching scores of 7-under 64 at Huntsville (Alabama) CC to secure tee times Thursday at The Ledges.

McDaniel, who has become known as a Monday qualifying specialist throughout his career, carded seven birdies and an eagle to offset a double bogey. The University of Kentucky alum played a full season on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, making 14 cuts in 40 starts and finishing No. 105 on the Points List. The Kentucky native has made 11 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2019.

Hendrix, who hails from Apex, North Carolina, made eight birdies Monday against a single bogey. The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, where he majored in recreation and parks event planning. This will mark his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Jonathan Griz and Brian Richey each carded 6-under 65 and gained entry in the field via a 5-for-2 playoff; the odd men out were Bogle Larue, Austin Squires and Scott Stevens.

Griz, a high school senior in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, made waves when he Monday qualified for last year’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club as a high school junior. As he prepares for a collegiate career at the University of Alabama, he’ll gain some more experience at the Korn Ferry Tour competitive level this week.

Richey, 35, has been a steady presence on the Korn Ferry Tour throughout his career. He holds conditional status in 2022, and this will mark his third start of the season, as he aims to increase his position in future reshuffles.

Bryce Emory and Jacob Bergeron led the way at the RTJ – Hampton Cove site, matching scores of 6-under 66 to secure tee times this week in Huntsville. Both players hold conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2022; Emory, 30, will make his second start of the season, while Bergeron, 24, will make his season debut.

Blake Maum and Dylan Meyer matched scores of 5-under 67 at RTJ – Hampton Cove and gained tournament entry via a 3-for-2 playoff, with Kade Stewart the odd man out.

In all, 177 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from the RTJ – Hampton Cove site, click here .