Winner's Bag: Tyson Alexander, Veritex Bank Championship

Tyson Alexander earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title in a Saturday finish at the Veritex Bank Championship, carding a four-round total of 22-under at Texas Rangers GC for a two-stroke victory over Pontus Nyholm and Byeong Hun An.

Alexander trailed 54-hole leader Chase Parker by three strokes, but the University of Florida alum quickly made up ground with five birdies in the first 10 holes of Saturday’s final round. After seven consecutive pars, he made birdie on the 72nd hole to finish the week in style.

Alexander, 33, makes history as the first player to successfully defend a Korn Ferry Tour title. He finished 23-under at the event’s 2021 debut iteration, one stroke clear of Theo Humphrey.

With the win, Alexander moves from No. 73 to No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Alexander’s bag throughout the week in Arlington, Texas.

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 9 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 13.5 degrees

3-iron: Titleist T200

Irons (4-6): Titleist 620 CB

Irons (7-9): Titleist 620 MB

Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey Design SM9

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Flowback 5 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1