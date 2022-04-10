  • NEWS

    Scottie Scheffler joins Zach Johnson, Bubba Watson as Masters winners via Korn Ferry Tour

  • Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters Tournament by three strokes over Rory McIlroy. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters Tournament by three strokes over Rory McIlroy. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)