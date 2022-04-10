Scottie Scheffler joins Zach Johnson, Bubba Watson as Masters winners via Korn Ferry Tour

During a Korn Ferry Tour sit-down interview in 2019, Scottie Scheffler was asked to recall his favorite golf memory.

He thought back to his childhood in New Jersey, hitting balls in the snow with his dad, Scott Scheffler, Sr.

Now Scheffler holds another memory perhaps worthy of consideration.

The 25-year-old won the 86th Masters Tournament on Sunday, carding a four-round total of 10-under at Augusta National GC for a three-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy. It marked Scheffler's fourth PGA TOUR title in his last six starts, becoming the first player to win at that clip on TOUR since Jason Day in 2015.

Scheffler earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, where he won twice en route to securing Player of the Year honors, winning both The 25 and The Finals 25 Points Lists.

Scheffler also becomes the third player to win the Masters after earning a TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour, his third full Korn Ferry Tour season, on the strength of five top-10 finishes including a runner-up and a third. Watson had finished No. 63 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2003 and No. 37 in 2004.

2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2003 Korn Ferry Tour, a banner season where he won twice and recorded nine top-three finishes, en route to Player of the Year honors. Johnson has also been selected as 2023 United States Ryder Cup captain.

Scheffler now joins the ranks of Korn Ferry Tour alumni who have proceeded to don a Green Jacket and can now share stories of their Korn Ferry Tour adventures around the table at Champions Dinners for years to come.