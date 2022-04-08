How to watch the Veritex Bank Championship

Live coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship will be available for the third and final rounds across streaming platforms, the Korn Ferry Tour announced Friday. The second-year event at Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Texas, will feature a Saturday finish.

On Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, fans can watch six hours of live Korn Ferry Tour tournament coverage – from 12-6 p.m. ET each day – from Texas Rangers GC. The first portion of each day will be dedicated to live coverage of a featured hole, which will be immediately followed by featured group coverage.

Brian Katrek will serve as play-by-play anchor, with analysts including James Nitties, Justin Hueber and Doug Smith. Gary Christian will serve as on-course walking reporter.