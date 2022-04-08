-
-
NEWS
How to watch the Veritex Bank Championship
-
April 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 08, 2022
- The third and final rounds of the 2022 Veritex Bank Championship will be streamed live from Texas Rangers GC. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Live coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship will be available for the third and final rounds across streaming platforms, the Korn Ferry Tour announced Friday. The second-year event at Texas Rangers GC in Arlington, Texas, will feature a Saturday finish.
On Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, fans can watch six hours of live Korn Ferry Tour tournament coverage – from 12-6 p.m. ET each day – from Texas Rangers GC. The first portion of each day will be dedicated to live coverage of a featured hole, which will be immediately followed by featured group coverage.
Brian Katrek will serve as play-by-play anchor, with analysts including James Nitties, Justin Hueber and Doug Smith. Gary Christian will serve as on-course walking reporter.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Friday, April 15: Noon-6 p.m.
• Third round of competition, streaming on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
• First hour (noon-1 p.m. ET) to be streamed on Korn Ferry Tour Twitter and Facebook pages
• Stream will begin with Featured Holes coverage (Nos. 15 and 17), then moving into Featured Group coverage
Saturday, April 16: Noon-6 p.m.
• Final round of competition, streaming on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app
• First hour (noon-1 p.m. ET) to be streamed on Korn Ferry Tour Twitter and Facebook pages• Stream will begin with Featured Holes coverage (Nos. 15 and 17), then moving into Featured Group coverage
This year, 2022, marks the second edition of the Veritex Bank Championship, which was originally scheduled to debut in spring 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 edition saw Tyson Alexander break through for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. The University of Florida alum carded a final-round, 7-under 64 for a 23-under total at Texas Rangers GC, one stroke clear of Theo Humphrey.
Texas Rangers GC measures 7,010 yards and plays to a par-71. Last year, the course played to a scoring average of 68.598 across the four competition rounds. The 132-yard, par-3 15th played to an average of 2.934, while the 461-yard, par-4 17th averaged an even 4.000.
-
-
Interviews
Tyson Alexander interview after winning the Veritex Bank Championship
-
-