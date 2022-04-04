  • NEWS

    China's Carl Yuan channels creativity, secures first PGA TOUR card

    25-year-old will receive TOUR card at Pinnacle Bank Championship in August

  • University of Washington alum Carl Yuan has crossed the 900-Point fail-safe threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card at season&apos;s end. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)University of Washington alum Carl Yuan has crossed the 900-Point fail-safe threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card at season's end. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)