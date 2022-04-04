China's Carl Yuan channels creativity, secures first PGA TOUR card

Carl Yuan isn’t beholden to conventional wisdom.

He might warm up by hitting one-handed chips backwards, or intentionally shanking shots on the range.

He might approach a greenside chip with a full-swing flop. He might overextend a follow-through, just for effect.

“I just like to explore my way around the green,” Yuan explains.

The mindset extends beyond golf. On Yuan’s recruiting trip to the University of Washington, the accomplished junior table tennis player challenged his future teammates in ping-pong.

He used a cell phone as his paddle. He won.

“He just crushed them,” recalls Matt Thurmond, who recruited Yuan to the University of Washington. “He put on a clinic in table tennis.”