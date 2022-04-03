Sam Saunders plays final round in 1 hour, 36 minutes at Club Car Championship

The Korn Ferry Tour doesn't maintain a record of fastest competitive round, but Sam Saunders made strides in the unofficial history books on a tranquil Sunday morning in coastal Georgia.

Saunders completed his final round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in a swift 1 hour, 36 minutes at The Landings Club's Deer Creek Course.

The Clemson alum began his final round at 7:14 a.m. ET Sunday, playing as a single. He holed out on No. 18 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Saunders carded a final-round, 6-over 78 that included four birdies, six bogeys and two double bogeys. He concluded the round with three consecutive pars to take his place in the unofficial Korn Ferry Tour history books.

Wesley Bryan holds the PGA TOUR's unofficial record for fastest round, having completed the final round of the 2017 BMW Championship in an astounding 1 hour, 29 minutes.

