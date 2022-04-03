  • NEWS

    Sam Saunders plays final round in 1 hour, 36 minutes at Club Car Championship

    Marks unofficial fastest round in Korn Ferry Tour history

  • Sam Saunders played as a single Sunday morning at The Landings Club&apos;s Deer Creek Course, and he didn&apos;t waste any time. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Sam Saunders played as a single Sunday morning at The Landings Club's Deer Creek Course, and he didn't waste any time. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)