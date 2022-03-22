Monday qualifiers: Lake Charles Championship

Callum McNeill led the way at open qualifying for this week's inaugural Lake Charles Championship, carding 8-under 64 at OakWing GC to earn his spot in the field, making eight birdies against zero bogeys.

McNeill, 28, holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T119 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall. This will mark the Scotland native's first career Korn Ferry Tour start, after spending time in recent years as an assistant club professional at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Texas.

The University of Highlands and Islands alum has spent time playing bagpipes in the Thirlestane Castle Pipe Band, and he'll aim to make some noise this week in Louisiana.

Also advancing from the OakWing GC site were J.T. Griffin (65), Brandon Hoelzer (65) and Philip Knowles (66). Knowles survived via a 2-for-1 playoff, where he bested David Bradshaw.

Luke Schniederjans earned medalist honors at the Links on the Bayou site, carding 7-under 65 to secure a tee time Thursday at The Country Club at Golden Nugget.

Schniederjans, 23, made eight birdies against a single bogey to earn his spot in the field. The Georgia Tech alum finished 11th on last year's Forme Tour Order of Merit (the series held in lieu of PGA TOUR Canada due to COVID-19).

The Georgia native has made three career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T11 at last year's Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, in addition to two PGA TOUR appearances.

Also advancing from the Links on the Bayou site were Ryan Grider, Jack Ireland and Matthew Picanso, who all carded 5-under 67 and survived a 5-for-3 playoff, with Austin Eckroat and Gavin Hall the odd men out.

Grider secured his spot via the playoff on Monday evening, while Ireland and Picanso earned their spots via Tuesday playoff action after a lengthy weather delay due to storms that imposed their will on the Bayou.

In all, 170 players competed for eight spots in the inaugural Lake Charles Championship.

For all scores from OakWing GC, click here.

For all scores from Links on the Bayou, click here.