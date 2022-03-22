  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: Lake Charles Championship

  • University of North Florida alum Philip Knowles aims to build on a T22 at his most recent start, the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)University of North Florida alum Philip Knowles aims to build on a T22 at his most recent start, the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)