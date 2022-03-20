  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's bag: Carl Yuan, Chitimacha Louisiana Open

  • After four career runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, China&apos;s Carl Yuan earned his first title Sunday in Acadiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)After four career runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, China's Carl Yuan earned his first title Sunday in Acadiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)