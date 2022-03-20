Winner's bag: Carl Yuan, Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Carl Yuan earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, making birdie on the first playoff hole to outlast Peter Uihlein, after both finished regulation play at 14-under at Le Triomphe G&CC in south Louisiana.

Yuan, 24, trailed Uihlein by five strokes to begin the final round, but the China native moved into contention with four consecutive birdies around the turn, holes 7-10, en route to a 6-under 65. Yuan, who teed off 50 minutes ahead of the final group, hung loose on the range while waiting to see if his score would hold. Uihlein made birdie at 17 to reach 14-under and closed regulation with a par to match Yuan's clubhouse lead.

Yuan had previously recorded four runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T2 at The Panama Championship last month, but he was without a title in 58 starts before this week.

The victory moves Yuan to No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he moves to the verge of securing his first PGA TOUR card va The 25.

Here's what was in Yuan's bag for his breakthrough title in the region affectionately known as Acadiana.