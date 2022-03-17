-
Korn Ferry Tour 'Truck' cultivates relationships, memories that endure
March 17, 2022
By Megan Conlin , PGATOUR.COM
- The Korn Ferry Tour's operations truck, affectionately known as The Truck, maintains an eternal open-door policy. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Growing up is something everyone seems to look forward to, until it actually starts happening.
Graduate from college. Start a career. Move away from family and friends. Try to figure out what comes next.
For Korn Ferry Tour players, it’s an exciting time to chase the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card, but also the start of a difficult journey.
How do players handle all these emotions? The Truck.
Often referred to as a home away from home, the operations truck is the one-stop shop for the Korn Ferry Tour. Ask someone who works on The Truck to explain day-to-day job responsibilities, and the response will be along the lines of “it’s kind of hard to explain.”
The Truck team’s job is constantly changing and adapting, sometimes with only a few minutes’ notice right in the middle of a tournament. The typical work entails anything and everything relating to scoring and tournament operations, player support, problem-solving and morale-building.
Members of The Truck train all the volunteers, ensure all equipment is working properly, and run it all out of a semi-truck (hence the name).
Like with any job, though, every day will present its own unique challenges or opportunities.
Congratulations 2023 @RyderCupUSA captain @ZachJohnsonPGA .. We support you now as we supported you then @KornFerryTour #classof2003 #champion #family @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/VPrNEPGcoq— The Truck (@truckkarma) March 1, 2022
Tournament operations coordinator Shane Suber, a staple on The Truck, once carried Andres Gonzales’ bag for three holes when Gonzales’ caddie was struggling with heat-related issues.
When asked about his caddying experience, Suber remembers it was a lot of fun. He preferred to stay out of the strategic process, though. His only advice as caddie?
“Please don’t hit it in the bunker,” he told Gonzales. “I don’t want to rake it.”
Although the job of a Truck employee is ever-changing, the one constant, day-in and day-out, is that from start to finish, the volunteers, players, caddies and employees are all equally valued and respected. Each person involved in the Korn Ferry Tour knows it wouldn’t be possible without everyone else.
“Individually, we may not be worth much,” remarked tournament operations coordinator Drew Absher, a fellow Truck staple. “But together we’re pretty good.”
This spirit embodies how important each member of the Korn Ferry Tour team is, especially on busy tournament days. Yet the impact this group makes on people’s lives extends beyond the golf course through charitable donations.
Charity takes on a whole new meaning on The Truck, as each year the team selects a different theme or group to be the focus of its charitable donations.
In 2021, the theme was children, so the team focused on donating all money raised throughout the season to varying children’s-centered charities.
Suber described the charitable aspect of the job as “the fun part” which illustrates how much this team truly cares about giving back its host communities. The Truck team is creative in its fundraising efforts and has fun with it. A dunk tank once raised $36,000 in one night, while allowing players, caddies, volunteers, staff and fans to let loose and have a good time.
Integrating fun into the charitable effort is part of what makes this aspect of the Korn Ferry Tour so successful.
The dunk tank is out agai here at @WebDotComTour @pinnbankgolf @IndianCreekCrse raising money for Truck Charities! Down goes Goose! pic.twitter.com/hvP4AbjxX8— The Truck (@truckkarma) July 21, 2018
The staff also has a bond that, especially during COVID-19 pandemic times, is hard to come by. Team members don’t merely work together; they support each other in their endeavors outside of golf as well.
PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan receives an exemption into the Boston Marathon each year, and in 2020 he passed along the privilege to The Truck.
Longtime Truck staple Tommie Sheridan, tournament director of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, represented the team both in 2020 when the race was conducted virtually, and in 2021 when it returned to its traditional format.
Several staff members made the trip to Massachusetts, attending the marathon to lend their support.
Tommie got it done!!! Thanks to everyone for tuning in and for all the support raising money for @stjude kids and @golfightscancer #kids21 Stay tuned for a post @bostonmarathon recap in the next few days!! pic.twitter.com/RwpzL97F7T— The Truck (@truckkarma) October 11, 2021
From the production crew to the operations team, there is a noticeable friendship that extends far beyond the workplace.
When prompted to discuss the culture of the Korn Ferry Tour, it is hard to get team members to stop talking. The passion with which they describe not only the work they do but the relationships they build is contagious.
The saying of “do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life” rings true across The Truck.
The universal word to describe this culture is “family.” There is an understanding of acceptance, care for one another, a judgment-free zone to relax after a good or bad round.
"That door is open to anyone in any type of mood, and they know they'll be embraced with whatever they need," said Absher. "We're there for them."
There’s an established trust that permeates the Korn Ferry Tour.
Some memories will be kept private with the “what happens on The Truck stays on The Truck” motto, which allows players to feel comfortable being themselves. Others, like Scott Harrington’s journey to the PGA TOUR as his wife Jenn battled cancer, become heartwarming stories to share with the public.
Yet the relationship between staff and players doesn’t end once PGA TOUR cards are awarded. Whether a player spends the rest of his career on the PGA TOUR, returns to the Korn Ferry Tour or leaves the golf world entirely, that relationship remains.
Whether it’s something as simple as a quick text to a player after a good round, or a player reaching out asking for recommendations for restaurants in the city he’s playing in, the bond built on the Korn Ferry Tour is not exclusive to one’s time on Tour. It’s not only a lifelong friendship in many instances, but an open-door policy that never expires.
Regardless of a person’s background or golf score, whether a player, caddie, volunteer, Tour employee or community member, everyone on the Korn Ferry Tour has one thing in common – The Truck.
We are all finished up at the Lecom Suncoast Classic @kornferrytour here in Sunny Florida. Win is official and @ByeongHunAn has signed Great white! Thank you to all the staff at @sportfiveagency We had so much fun working together and can’t wait to be back next year! #winner pic.twitter.com/VELy01iXdJ— The Truck (@truckkarma) February 21, 2022
