Korn Ferry Tour 'Truck' cultivates relationships, memories that endure

Growing up is something everyone seems to look forward to, until it actually starts happening.

Graduate from college. Start a career. Move away from family and friends. Try to figure out what comes next.

For Korn Ferry Tour players, it’s an exciting time to chase the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card, but also the start of a difficult journey.

How do players handle all these emotions? The Truck.

Often referred to as a home away from home, the operations truck is the one-stop shop for the Korn Ferry Tour. Ask someone who works on The Truck to explain day-to-day job responsibilities, and the response will be along the lines of “it’s kind of hard to explain.”

The Truck team’s job is constantly changing and adapting, sometimes with only a few minutes’ notice right in the middle of a tournament. The typical work entails anything and everything relating to scoring and tournament operations, player support, problem-solving and morale-building.

Members of The Truck train all the volunteers, ensure all equipment is working properly, and run it all out of a semi-truck (hence the name).

Like with any job, though, every day will present its own unique challenges or opportunities.