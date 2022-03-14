Monday qualifiers: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

Boyd Owens led the way at Monday qualifying for this week's Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, carding 9-under 63 at OakWing GC to earn a tee time Thursday at Le Triomphe G&CC in Broussard, Louisiana, outside Lafayette.

Owens recorded eight birdies and an eagle Monday against one bogey. The high school senior at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is set to play college golf at Wake Forest University. He plans to study a business- or economic-related field. This will mark his first start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

Also advancing from the OakWing site were Derek Fribbs (64), Matthew Picanso (65) and Chandler Blanchet (65).

Fribbs, who hails from Castle Rock, Colorado, will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start. The 2013 University of Colorado graduate recorded eight birdies Monday and kept a bogey-free card.

Picanso and Blanchet survived a 3-for-2 playoff, with Jeff Rein the odd man out.

Austin Fox earned medalist honors at the Links on the Bayou site, carding 8-under 64 with two eagles and five birdies against a single bogey. The 23-year-old who hails from Littleton, Colorado, graduated from University of the Pacific in 2020 with a degree in business administration.

Seven players carded 7-under 65, necessitating a 7-for-3 playoff to determine the final spots in this week's field.

Jake McCrory, Chris Malec and Luke Haskew survived the playoff to earn tee times at Le Triomphe G&CC. Amol Mahel, Blaine Hale, Dylan Healey and Jake Knapp were the odd men out.

In all, 235 players competed for eight spots in this week's field.

For all scores from the OakWing GC site, click here.

For all scores from the Links on the Bayou site, click here.