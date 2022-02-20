Winner's Bag: Byeong Hun An, LECOM Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – Byeong Hun An secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, carding a four-round total of 17-under at Lakewood National GC for a one-stroke victory over a quartet of players.

An, 30, has made 148 career starts on the PGA TOUR, but he lost his status after finishing No. 164 on the 2020-21 FedExCup standings. The South Korea native retooled his game over the offseason, and after a T22 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and missed cut at The Panama Championship, he arrived in west Florida energized to chase his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned title.

The Orlando resident carded four rounds in the 60s at Lakewood National GC, punctuated by a final-round, 2-under 69 that included a lengthy birdie at the par-4 16th. After a bogey at the 72nd hole, he watched as 54-hole leader Michael Gellerman four-putted for double bogey on the closing hole to finish two strokes behind.

The victory moves An to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List as he strives to regain his PGA TOUR card via The 25.

“Probably my long irons,” said An of his key clubs en route to victory this week. “I hit great shots into the par-5s the first three days; I was able to hit greens under regulation, setting up easy birdies. My long irons have been great for the last couple weeks, so I kind of had confidence, so that’s why I went for almost every green out there.”

Here’s what was in An’s bag this week at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Driver: Titleist TS3, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees

Driving iron (3): Titleist U500

Driving iron (4): Titleist T200

Irons (5-9): Titleist T100S Forged

Wedges (48, 52, 56 degrees): Titleist Vokey Design SM8

Wedge (60 degrees): 2021 Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks 2021 Prototype B

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport