Norman Xiong goes shirtless, goes 2-under to open LECOM Suncoast Classic
-
February 17, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- University of Oregon alum Norman Xiong gained LECOM Suncoast Classic entry via Monday qualifying. (Douglas DeFelice/Getty Images)
Whatever it takes.
After attempting to drive the green with his tee shot on the par-4 11th in Thursday’s opening round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Norman Xiong found his ball in the water to the left of the green.
Upon arriving at his ball, the University of Oregon product found it playable. He parted ways with his shoes and socks, then entered the water greenside. He made sound contact and got the ball airborne, only to see it roll back and rest at a spot near the hazard line.
From there, Xiong chipped up to the green and two-putted for a bogey.
When asked to elaborate on the decision after signing for an opening-round, 2-under 69 at Lakewood National GC, Xiong implied that the picture was worth any number of words he could surmise.
“My quote is, ‘No comment,’” Xiong laughed as he departed the scoring area.Norman Xiong carded five birdies and an eagle in Thursday's opening round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Douglas DeFelice/Getty Images)
Xiong, 23, entered the LECOM Suncoast Classic field via Monday qualifying, carding a 5-under 67 at Esplanade at Azario and then surviving a 5-for-4 playoff on Tuesday morning.
This marks Xiong’s first Korn Ferry Tour start since the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in 2020. He held Korn Ferry Tour status in 2019, recording just one top-25 finish in 21 starts and finishing No. 166 on The 25.
After carding a triple-bogey 7 to begin his opening round in west Florida, Xiong could have wallowed. But he stayed the course, rallying with four birdies on the front nine to turn in 1-under 35, and he added a birdie and eagle against two bogeys on the back.
In all, it marked a solid 2-under effort that positions Xiong safely inside the cut line through the morning wave at Lakewood National GC.
He was all smiles as he departed the premises, in the midst of a comeback trail. His shirt was on.
