Norman Xiong goes shirtless, goes 2-under to open LECOM Suncoast Classic

Whatever it takes.

After attempting to drive the green with his tee shot on the par-4 11th in Thursday’s opening round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Norman Xiong found his ball in the water to the left of the green.

Upon arriving at his ball, the University of Oregon product found it playable. He parted ways with his shoes and socks, then entered the water greenside. He made sound contact and got the ball airborne, only to see it roll back and rest at a spot near the hazard line.

From there, Xiong chipped up to the green and two-putted for a bogey.

When asked to elaborate on the decision after signing for an opening-round, 2-under 69 at Lakewood National GC, Xiong implied that the picture was worth any number of words he could surmise.

“My quote is, ‘No comment,’” Xiong laughed as he departed the scoring area.