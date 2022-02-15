Monday qualifiers: LECOM Suncoast Classic

Korn Ferry Tour veteran Brian Richey carded 9-under 63 in Monday's open qualifier for this week's LECOM Suncoast Classic, pacing the qualifying field to earn a tee time Thursday at Lakewood National GC in the Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida metroplex.

Competing at the Laurel Oak CC site, Richey recorded three birdies and three eagles in Monday's qualifier, against zero bogeys. The 35-year-old Florida Southern product holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season and will aim to better his position in upcoming reshuffles. The native of Lakeland, Florida made his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2022 at last week's Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, missing the cut with rounds of 70-71.

Also advancing from the Laurel Oak CC site were JJ Grey, Lukas Euler and Luke Schniederjans. Each carded 6-under 66 and survived a 6-for-3 playoff, with Yi Cao, Etienne Brault and Dalton Ward the odd men out.

Five players carded 5-under 67 at the Esplanade at Azario site, necessitating a 5-for-4 playoff to determine the four available spots in this week's field. Advancing to compete at the LECOM Suncoast Classic were Norman Xiong, Garrett Osborn, David Gazzolo and Steven DiLisio. Odd man out was Jake Johnson.

