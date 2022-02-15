  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: LECOM Suncoast Classic

  • Veteran Brian Richey carded 9-under 63 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a spot in this week&apos;s field in west Florida. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)Veteran Brian Richey carded 9-under 63 in Monday's qualifier to earn a spot in this week's field in west Florida. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)