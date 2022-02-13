Winner's Bag: Brandon Matthews, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

Brandon Matthews earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, making eagle at the 72nd hole to finish 19-under at the Country Club of Bogota, one clear of Ben Griffin and Ryan McCormick.

Matthews began the final round one stroke back of the 54-hole lead shared by Griffin and Joey Garber, and after a 1-under front nine at the Country Club of Bogota (Lagos), he turned on the jets over the closing holes.

The reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit winner made three birdies and an eagle on the final five holes, against a bogey at No. 15, punctuated by an emotional fist pump upon his closing eagle.

Griffin lipped out an eagle try at the final hole that would have matched Matthews’ total.

With a final-round, 5-under 66, the 27-year-old Temple alum emerged as the last man standing in Colombia.

The victory moves Matthews to No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Matthews’ bag this week at the Country Club of Bogota.

Driver: Srixon ZX7, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS3, 14.5 degrees

3-iron (21 degrees): Srixon ZX

Irons (4-9): Srixon ZX7

Wedges (47, 52, 57, 61 degrees): Cleveland RTX ZipCore

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Flow Neck