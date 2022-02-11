Despite second-round 61, James Nicholas misses cut at Astara Golf Championship

Not many golfers at any level have the ability to record a score of 9-under 61.

Rarer still is the golfer who has minimal chance at improving financial or reshuffle status that week, but can still deliver that type of score.

Fourth-year pro James Nicholas opened this week's Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in 8-over 79 at Country Club de Bogota (Lagos). He stood 155th of 155 players who completed the opening round, and with a cut line trending toward 4-under, a score in the 50s appeared necesary to advance to the weekend.

Others in similiar position may have gone through the motions during Friday's second round in Bogota.

But the 24-year-old Yale alum displayed abundant professionalism in a round of 9-under 61.

Nicholas opened the second round with four birdies against one bogey on his first nine (the back nine at Country Club de Bogota's Pacos y Fabios course), and he kept the pedal down on his second nine with four birdies and an eagle.

The New York City native posted a 1-under total for 36 holes in Bogota, ultimately falling three strokes shy of the cut line.

As it turned out, Nicholas would have needed to card a second-round 58 in order to advance to the weekend. That score has only been recorded once in Korn Ferry Tour annals (Stephan Jaeger, opening round of 2016 Ellie Mae Classic), and never surpassed.

But the conditional Korn Ferry Tour member failed to let that knowledge deter him. He won't record any Korn Ferry Tour Points for his work in Bogota, but he'll depart with the lowest PGA TOUR-sanctioned score of his career, and the accompanying confidence to attack the next portion of his 2022 season.

"Lots of positives to draw from even after a MC," Nicholas remarked in an Instagram post Friday afternoon. "Felt like I had my A game yesterday despite shooting 79. Had a few three-putts among other silly mistakes. Chalked it up as "one of those days."

"Stuck in there today and battled to end the week on a more positive note. Golf is hard. Gotta focus on the positives and keep working to be better. Looking forward to my next opportunity."

Also taking note of Nicholas' resiliency was none other than Morgan Hoffmann, the TOUR pro battling muscular dystrophy whose story has attracted immense interest this week after a Golf Digest feature article chronicling his move to Costa Rica and unique approach to combatting his disease, as well as perspective on life overall.

"61 anywhere, anytime is incredible bro," Hoffmann responded to Nicholas in an Instagram comment. "Great playing."

Indeed it was.