Monday qualifiers: Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

The open qualifier for this week's Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard was conducted on Wednesday, January 26 in south Florida, as players jockeyed for spots this week at Country Club de Bogota.

In all, 133 players competed for four spots in this week's event, which will be contested across Country Club de Bogota's two courses (Lagos; Pacos y Fabios). Two spots were available at each of two qualifying sites.

Chip McDaniel led the way at the International Links of Miami - Melreese site, carding 4-under 67 with six birdies and two bogeys. The University of Kentucky alum has made 40 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, recording five top-25 finishes. He has also made 11 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Corales Puntacana Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2019.

Justin Doeden carded a 3-under 68 and survived a 3-for-1 playoff to earn the second spot via the Melreese site. The 27-year-old closed his round with four straight birdies to earn a spot in the playoff, where he outlasted Drew Nesbitt and Grady Brame. The Minnesota native is a hockey and bowling enthusiast, and his uncle Andy Doeden is a former Korn Ferry Tour pro.

Blake Dyer and Andres Gallegos earned spots via the Weston Hills - Tour site, each carding 6-under 66 and surviving a 3-for-2 playoff with Peter Kuest.

Dyer played collegiately at the University of Florida and earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership by advancing through each of pre-qualifying, First and Second Stages. He recorded six birdies in the open qualifier and was without a bogey.

Gallegos hails from Argentina and is an agronomy enthusiast. The 26-year-old has made 22 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T7 at the 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. He made six birdies in the qualifier against zero bogeys.

