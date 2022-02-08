  • Colombia's Marcelo Rozo aims to solve riddle of Astara Golf Championship

    Bogota native is 0-for-6 in cuts made at Country Club de Bogota, but he enters week 15th on Points List

  • Marcelo Rozo entered the season with conditional status but has recorded two top-15s in three starts. (German Rozo/PGA TOUR)Marcelo Rozo entered the season with conditional status but has recorded two top-15s in three starts. (German Rozo/PGA TOUR)