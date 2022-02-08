Colombia's Marcelo Rozo aims to solve riddle of Astara Golf Championship

Rozo arrived at this week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard ranked 15th on the Points List. Next is his desire to show well at the Country Club of Bogota.

“I have confidence at a very high point,” said Rozo, who hopes to become the event’s second Colombian winner in 11 years of tournament history. “Coming to this tournament motivates you for many reasons. This tournament has been listed as one of the best of the season, and in my personal case, playing it in front of my friends and family gives me additional motivation.”

In six previous performances, he has never made the cut, which is ironic because Rozo knows well what it’s like to play in Latin America. As a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he has won three times — lifting trophies in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. In his home country of Colombia, though, winning is still on his to-do list.

“I think I always played with the pressure of being local, of trying to win the tournament,” said Rozo. “It has cost me a lot mentally. I have learned from past experiences, and I am focusing on the process and not the result. I would like to win, but I am focused on playing day by day. It is a week to have a good time, and more than just the whole family has come to see me.”

The only previous Colombian victory on the Korn Ferry Tour came in 2016. Sebastián Muñoz took advantage of a sponsor’s exemption to win the Astara Golf Championship, a victory that, in part, aided in allowing Muñoz to ascend to the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career.

This week, in addition to Rozo, four other Colombians will seek to emulate what Muñoz did five years ago.

“Sebastian’s victory and his subsequent promotion to the PGA TOUR showed us Colombians that it is possible to reach the elite,” said Rozo. “He and Camilo Villegas have represented us in the best way, and I am sure that many others come after them. Every year, I longed to be one of those players.”