Colombia's Marcelo Rozo aims to solve riddle of Astara Golf Championship

BOGOTA, Colombia — After the first three tournaments of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, Colombian Marcelo Rozo’s goals have completely changed. With a tie for sixth at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and a tie for 15th last Sunday at The Panama Championship after a final-round 65, Rozo is in good position for the remainder of the season as he continues fighting for his career dream of reaching the PGA TOUR.

After entering the 2022 season with conditional status – T50 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall – the Bogota native carries abundant confidence into this week’s Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, contested at the Country Club of Bogota.

“I have been playing quite well, and I feel calm knowing that I can play the rest of the year on (the Korn Ferry) Tour,” said Rozo, whose strong early-season play will do wonders for his position in the upcoming reshuffle. “It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a long process, but I think I'm focusing on enjoying myself week after week.

“I was obsessed with golf, and there is so much more to life than that. You have to enjoy the profession, but I also want to enjoy my family.”