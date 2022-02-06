Winner's Bag: Carson Young, The Panama Championship

Carson Young earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at The Panama Championship, carding a four-round total of 8-under at Club de Golf de Panama for a one-stroke win over Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews and Jimmy Stanger.

The Clemson alum began the final round in Panama in a tie for fifth, but he emerged from a crowded leaderboard with a steady 2-under 68 in demanding conditions on a traditionally firm, fast Panama layout. After an opening bogey Sunday, he made three birdies and 14 pars the rest of the way.

With the victory, Young moves into a tie for second on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he chases his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Young’s bag this week at Club de Golf de Panama.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 917

Hybrid: Titleist 915

4-iron: Titleist CB

Irons (5-9): Titleist MB

Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey

Putter: Odyssey Center Shafted #7