Astara announced as title sponsor of Korn Ferry Tour's long-running event at Country Club de Bogota

BOGOTA, Colombia – The Country Club de Bogota Championship announced Monday a new partnership with Astara, an innovative mobility and multicultural company, to serve as the event’s title sponsor for the 2022 playing of the event. The tournament, which will continue to be played at the Country Club de Bogota, will formally become the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. The 2022 playing of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard is set for Thursday, February 10 through Sunday, February 13.

“We are thrilled to welcome Astara as a title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “As a global brand, Astara will help continue to raise the profile of one of the long-standing and marquee events on our Tour, the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard, and we look forward to working alongside them to continue making a positive impact in Bogota, Colombia.”

The Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard is a 72-hole tournament featuring 156 players from around the world. Debuting in 2010, the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard has emerged as a player-favorite on the Korn Ferry Tour, and has featured some impressive winners through the years, including PGA TOUR rookie Mito Pereira (2020), Bogota native Sebastián Muñoz (2016) and 2021 TOUR Championship and FedExCup Champion, Patrick Cantlay (2013). In the last playing of the event in 2020, Pereira won by two shots, posting 20-under, which eventually led to his three-win, automatic promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR in 2021.

Astara, a leader in the automobile and mobility industry and based in Madrid, Spain, operates in 15 countries across the globe, including Colombia, Chile and Peru in South America. Formerly known as SK Bergé Auto, Astara establishes long-term relationships with world-leading car manufacturers to help them leverage their in-depth knowledge of the market and boost growth based on their customer journeys. Astara helps companies expand operations and improve their results thanks to owned data solutions that bring in information to be able to realize the needs of potential customers in a custom-made buying experience. Astara’s sponsorship of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard will help in their continued transformation and expansion strategy.

The Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard will be the fourth of 26 events on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season will conclude at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded based on the Points Standings. An additional 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.