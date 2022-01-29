-
Taylor Montgomery finishes T11 at Farmers Insurance Open
Sponsor's invite finishes one position shy of earning spot at next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
January 29, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
Last season, Taylor Montgomery finished No. 26 on each of The 25 and The Finals 25, and he experienced another close call at Torrey Pines.
One of these days, the bubble will break Taylor Montgomery’s way.
Known for finishing Nos. 26 on each of The 25 and The Finals 25 last season – missing a PGA TOUR card by a single position on two separate occasions – Montgomery finished birdie-birdie Saturday at the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open to post 12-under total, well positioned to finish inside the top-10 and earn a tee time at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Competing on a sponsor’s exemption, Montgomery carded a second-round 64 at Torrey Pines (North) to move up the leaderboard, then remained steady on the more difficult South Course with closing rounds of 71-69, punctuated with birdie putts of 24 feet and 7 feet on the final two holes of Saturday's final round.
As he waited for the final groups to complete the final round in San Diego, Montgomery fluctuated inside and outside the all-important top-10 line. At one point, he was T9. At another point, he was T12.
The verdict came down to the final putt of regulation, as Aaron Rai faced an 8-footer for birdie to finish at 13-under. If Rai made, Montgomery would finish T11. If Rai missed, Montgomery would finish T10.
Rai drained the putt, center-cut. With a tie for 11th, Montgomery returns to the Korn Ferry Tour for next week’s Panama Championship.
“Had a great time this week,” reflected Montgomery after his 3-under final-round showing at Torrey Pines. “It was something I’ll remember forever, kind of my first PGA TOUR event up near the lead. I love the fans. Reminds me of when I played basketball, just with the crowd going crazy … they’re a little drunk and having fun.”
Highlights
Taylor Montgomery reaches in two to set up birdie at Farmers
With his dad Monte on the bag in San Diego, Montgomery rebounded from an uneven start to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, where he carded an opening-round 84 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and withdrew before the conclusion of his second round.
Montgomery, 26, built upon his performance at last summer’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he made the cut as a Korn Ferry Tour member and finished T57.
The University of Las Vegas-Nevada alum ranked No. 10 in driving distance this week, No. 13 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, and No. 3 in strokes gained: putting.
Although his TOUR stint will not include a trip northward to Pebble Beach, he’ll return to the Korn Ferry Tour ready to chase his first TOUR card via The 25.
He’ll hope to return to Torrey Pines in 2023 – as a PGA TOUR member.
“I definitely learned a lot,” said Montgomery of the week. “I got to play with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose, and you think you’re good, and these guys are flagging 5-irons to firm, fast greens. It’s like, ‘I’ve got a lot to practice.’
“I came here for Junior World (Golf Championship) and then the U.S. Open, which was crazy, then this week … I have some good memories on this golf course, and I think it helped with my play this week.”
Highlights
Aaron Rai gets up-and-down for closing birdie at Farmers
