Taylor Montgomery finishes T11 at Farmers Insurance Open

One of these days, the bubble will break Taylor Montgomery’s way.

Known for finishing Nos. 26 on each of The 25 and The Finals 25 last season – missing a PGA TOUR card by a single position on two separate occasions – Montgomery finished birdie-birdie Saturday at the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open to post 12-under total, well positioned to finish inside the top-10 and earn a tee time at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Competing on a sponsor’s exemption, Montgomery carded a second-round 64 at Torrey Pines (North) to move up the leaderboard, then remained steady on the more difficult South Course with closing rounds of 71-69, punctuated with birdie putts of 24 feet and 7 feet on the final two holes of Saturday's final round.

As he waited for the final groups to complete the final round in San Diego, Montgomery fluctuated inside and outside the all-important top-10 line. At one point, he was T9. At another point, he was T12.

The verdict came down to the final putt of regulation, as Aaron Rai faced an 8-footer for birdie to finish at 13-under. If Rai made, Montgomery would finish T11. If Rai missed, Montgomery would finish T10.

Rai drained the putt, center-cut. With a tie for 11th, Montgomery returns to the Korn Ferry Tour for next week’s Panama Championship.

“Had a great time this week,” reflected Montgomery after his 3-under final-round showing at Torrey Pines. “It was something I’ll remember forever, kind of my first PGA TOUR event up near the lead. I love the fans. Reminds me of when I played basketball, just with the crowd going crazy … they’re a little drunk and having fun.”