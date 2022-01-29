  • Taylor Montgomery finishes T11 at Farmers Insurance Open

    Sponsor's invite finishes one position shy of earning spot at next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  Last season, Taylor Montgomery finished No. 26 on each of The 25 and The Finals 25, and he experienced another close call at Torrey Pines. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)