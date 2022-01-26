Zecheng Dou eyes return to PGA TOUR after strong finish in The Bahamas

China’s Zecheng Dou has demonstrated a penchant for firepower across his Korn Ferry Tour career, first breaking onto the scene with a victory at the AdventHealth Championship in 2017, recording a 25-under total to finish three clear of the field.

Dou earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title in January 2019, winning The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay with an 18-under total, two clear of the field.

Now a seasoned veteran at just age 25, Dou carried a one-stroke lead into Wednesday’s final round at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, standing 15-under total through 54 holes at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. With five birdies and no bogeys in his first 15 holes Wednesday, Dou reached 20-under, two strokes clear of fellow professional golf veteran Brandon Harkins.

Dou entered the week at 2-for-2 in converting solo 54-hole leads into victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, and nothing indicated that he would surrender this perfect percentage amidst an idyllic Great Abaco setting.

Windy conditions faced Wednesday’s final group as it approached the final three holes at The Abaco Club, though, and Dou met his match. Bogeys at Nos. 16 and 18 led to a spot in a playoff with Harkins at 18-under, and Harkins emerged victorious with a par on the second playoff hole, as Dou hit two shots into the penalty area and was unable to salvage par.

Dou will depart the Bahamas just short of securing his second trophy in the Family Islands, but his efforts are not for naught.

The adopted Dallas resident earns 300 Korn Ferry Tour Points for his solo runner-up showing, and he moves to No. 3 on the season-long Points List as he eyes a PGA TOUR return.

“I think it’s just my game, when it blows into the wind, my shot shape, I’m just struggling,” reflected Dou on his performance down the stretch at The Abaco Club. “I hit a big snap-hook on 16 and a big slice on 18. When it gets into there, my golf game … it’s nothing with the mental, it’s nothing with anything else. I’ve got to work on it.

“When you get to that point, two-stroke lead with three to play … losing it, it’s a little different than talking about going after the win. When you’ve already had one hand on the trophy, it is pretty tough.

“But it’s just one tournament. It’s nothing big; that makes me feel it’s fine. It’s only the second week of the year, and I feel like I’ve got a lot of time. It was a good run. Brandon played really well out there, and it was really fun playing with him in the last group. A lot of tension, a lot of fireworks going, and I really appreciated it.”

Dou played the PGA TOUR as a rookie in the 2017-18 season, making just four cuts and failing to maintain his card.

With more years of experience under his belt, he’d love to give the TOUR another shot in 2023, and his performance in Abaco will go a long way toward making that shot happen.