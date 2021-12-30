-
Players to watch in 2022: John Pak, No. 2
December 30, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- December 30, 2021
- Florida State alum John Pak finished No. 1 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
John Pak arrives on the Korn Ferry Tour after winning nearly every award college golf had to offer in 2021. The former Florida State Seminole turned pro in June after sweeping the Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award and Fred Haskins Award. The 22-year-old from Scotch Plains, New Jersey graduated with eight collegiate wins and the lowest career scoring average in program history.
Pak earned an exemption into Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School after finishing No. 1 in the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking. He made the most of it, finishing inside the top-40 on the number (1-under) to secure eight guaranteed starts in 2022.
Pak is yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour start but already has eight PGA TOUR starts to his credit with two made cuts, including a T51 at the 2020 U.S. Open.
Based on the prestigious list of past collegiate players to sweep all three major Player of the Year awards in one year – a list that includes Hunter Mahan, Ryan Moore, Bill Haas, Patrick Rodgers and Sahith Theegala – Pak seems a sure bet to secure his PGA TOUR card sooner rather than later.
