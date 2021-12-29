  • Players to watch in 2022: Brandon Matthews, No. 3

  Temple alum Brandon Matthews finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit to earn fully exempt 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status. (Enrique Berardi/Getty Images)