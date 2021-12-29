-
Players to watch in 2022: Brandon Matthews, No. 3
December 29, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Temple alum Brandon Matthews finished No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit to earn fully exempt 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status. (Enrique Berardi/Getty Images)
Brandon Matthews lost status on the Korn Ferry Tour after 2019, but the 27-year-old has slowly worked his way back with a career year. The Temple grad won twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, with victories at the Puerto Plata Open and The Club at Weston Hills Open to take the top spot on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Order of Merit to earn full status on the Korn Ferry Tour once again.
Matthews, who has 46 career Korn Ferry Tour starts to his credit, finished 46th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings in 2018 and 184th in 2019 but appears to have turned the corner over the last two years after undergoing a significant swing change.
In addition to his impressive play on the course, Matthews has equally impressed off the course with his incredibly compassion-filled reaction that went viral. In November 2019, faced with a putt to extend a playoff in Argentina, a fan with Down syndrome made a loud noise during the putt. Matthews missed but as soon as he found out more about the fan, he went to meet him, gave him a hug and signed an autographed ball for him.
Long blessed as one of the longest hitters in the world, Matthews’ entire game seems to be rounding into form nicely heading into his Korn Ferry Tour return in 2022, and no one will be surprised to see a huge year out of him.
