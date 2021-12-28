-
Players to watch in 2022: Trevor Werbylo, No. 4
December 28, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Trevor Werbylo won the 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit to secure fully exempt 2022 Korn Ferry Tour status. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
23-year-old Trevor Werbylo arrives on the Korn Ferry Tour fresh off winning the Order of Merit on the Forme Tour. The Tucson, Arizona native opened the Forme Tour season with a runner-up finish at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club after falling in a playoff and then won in only his fifth start in August at the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club to take the points lead, which he never relinquished.
Before turning professional in 2021, Werbylo was a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection at the University of Arizona with one collegiate victory. He’s yet to make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour but did make his first PGA TOUR start on a sponsor’s exemption at the Fortinet Championship where he missed the cut.
Werbylo’s aunt Cindy Rarick won five times on the LPGA, and Trevor appears primed to make his own mark on the professional golf world as well.
