-
-
Players to watch in 2022: Davis Thompson, No. 7
-
December 25, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- December 25, 2021
- University of Georgia alum Davis Thompson finished second on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Despite being just 22 years old, Davis Thompson has already held the lead at a PGA TOUR event twice. Thompson held the 18-hole lead at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic after opening with a 63, and he also held the early lead at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot after playing his first 12 holes in 4-under-par.
Thompson, the 2021 SEC Player of the Year at the University of Georgia, turned pro in May after finishing second in the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global rankings, earning an exemption into Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. He took advantage, too, finishing inside the top-40 on the number after closing with rounds of 69-66 to finish T39 and secure eight guaranteed starts for the upcoming 2022 season.
Thompson, who won the prestigious Jones Cup in 2020 by a tournament record nine shots, is a Sea Island, Georgia resident and has played with a number of the resident pros down there. PGA TOUR winner Keith Mitchell recalled playing a round with Thompson where Mitchell made seven birdies and lost 4-down to Thompson’s course-record 61. Thompson broke that course record at Sea Palms a couple days later with a 59.
"He’s unbelievably good,” said Mitchell.
-
-