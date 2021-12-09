Taylor Montgomery ready for 2022 after narrowly missing PGA TOUR card

The way Taylor Montgomery sees it: If he can make it through his college career, he can really handle anything the game throws at him. That’s why it didn’t take long for him to finish as the Bubble Boy, or Mr. 26, on not just the Regular Season Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings but also the Finals Points Standings, missing a PGA TOUR card by one spot not once but twice.

“In this game, it’s very good to have a short-term memory, and I feel like I really developed that in college when I was so frustrated with golf because I feel like if anyone had my college career, they would have quit for sure,” Montgomery said with a laugh. “It was so brutal. I’m serious.

That was the bottom of the bottom for this game. I just couldn’t do anything, and I worked my ass off and I still couldn’t’ figure it out. That was the most frustrating time for golf for me.”

That stretch not only helped him find his current coach, John Sinclair, but it also hardened him. Montgomery, a former UNLV Rebel, was back home in Vegas in a golf shop when he saw Justin Lower hit a perfect pitch shot from 50 yards out to get up and down at the last at the United Leasing & Finance Tour Championship to once again knock him out of the top 25 and a PGA TOUR card by a shot. It was admittedly frustrating at the time, but the disappointment was short-lived.

“Normally I’m pretty quick about putting things behind me. It wasn’t fun finishing 26th twice, but I didn’t think too much about it after that,” Montgomery laughed. I moved on pretty quick actually, but everybody does remind you, ‘Hey Mr. 26!’ Even Colt Knost gives me a bunch of shit.”

Montgomery knew that both the Regular Season and Finals could come down to a shot, so it wasn’t a surprise to him when it happened. He was more frustrated that he let it get to that point. He didn’t feel like he played his best all year and as a feel player, he didn’t feel like his swing was right, but his coach didn’t want to mess with it while he was playing and on the bubble. They’ve addressed it this offseason, though, and he expects his iron play, which he believes held him back the last two years, to be substantially improved.

“I like to play a lot off of feel, but my transition wasn’t the way I would like it,” Montgomery said. “My hips and backswing, on my downswing they were working at the same time and your hips are supposed to move first. So that’s what I’ve been working on. It took me a while to kind of understand it, but I can only imagine if I tried to fix it while I was playing.”

It was Sinclair, who ultimately got Montgomery out of his struggles after college and has helped him get to the Korn Ferry Tour and nearly the PGA TOUR. Montgomery had always been a feel player, and his father, Monte, who also played at UNLV, taught him growing up to swing as hard as he could at it. He had crazy power with 133 mph swing speed and would fly it 340 or 350 in the air, but he flipped at it hard and had no control.

“My swing was very powerful, but I couldn’t find the golf course ever,” Montgomery said with a laugh. “There was one round in qualifying where I lost a dozen golf balls. It’s just like what are you doing? That was definitely the low point.”

His swing speed is less these days, down to around 123 mph, after the work they put in on his release, but it’s worked since he turned pro. During the two-year wraparound 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Season, Montgomery, 26, had three runner-up and two additional top-10s. He qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open and made the cut (T57). Now, he’s ready for the next step. To go from the two-time Bubble Boy to a PGA TOUR member, and he thinks that happens in 2022.

“Fixing a few things with my coach, but I feel good going into next season,” Montgomery said. “I feel like I learned a couple key things. I won a state open in Vegas a month ago. Just kind of going at it, and I’ll probably pick up the golf game even more in a couple weeks.”