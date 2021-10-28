Zack Fischer fights through adversity to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership

Through three rounds at the Dothan, Alabama second stage site of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, everything seemed to be working against Zack Fischer. He had a sinus infection that made it difficult to hear out of one ear. His driver cracked in the third round, leaving him to potentially face a 7,632-yard golf course without a driver. And his opening rounds of 72-73-71 left him in 49th among the 75-player field entering the final round with only the top 20 and ties set to advance.

Fischer’s dad first solved the driver problem, finding a golf shop called Golf+ that was kind enough to loan him a new TaylorMade SIM driver similar to the one he’d been using for the final round.

“They loaned me the driver out of the goodness of their heart, literally took it out of the wrapper and handed it to my dad,” Fischer said. “It happened to be the same loft and pretty close to the same swing weight. it was a very similar driver, which was very advantageous to me having the opportunity to qualify and hit good tee shots.”

With a new driver in hand and his health improving slowly but surely too, Fischer went to work on his leaderboard issues, pouring in eight birdies on his way to carding an 8-under 64 – the best round of the day.

Fischer, who had fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status from 2014-2017 and had six top-10s in that stretch, ultimately returned the driver to Golf+ but only after his 64 had vaulted him 37 spots on the leaderboard inside the top 20 and on to the final stage for the first time in three years.

“I’m just incredibly pumped. I feel like my game is infinitely better than when I was playing the Tour those four years that I had status,” Fischer said. “I guess you can call me a veteran now, and it seems like a lot of guys peak in their 30s, me being 32 now. I also just had a little baby girl and I have an amazing wife that supports me. It just seems like it’s lining up for us to have a great year.”

Along with his mental game, the Texarkana, Texas native feels like he’s seen the most improvement with his driving over the last year. After Monday qualifying into the Sanderson Farms Championship a year ago, he realized that he had to get longer to compete more effectively. He didn’t go on any crazy swing changes but has focused on getting more lag and load in his swing while also getting in the gym more than ever to improve his physical strength. It’s worked as he estimates he’s added 15-20 yards.

“It’s just dramatically improved my driving of the ball,” Fischer said. “So, I hit it farther now and I hit it straighter, which is really a deadly combination.”

As Fischer returns to final stage for the first time since 2018, it wasn’t an easy road back. In 2019, he only had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour so after Monday qualifying into the Valero Texas Open and finishing T14, he chased PGA TOUR Monday qualifiers all year in hopes of earning enough non-member FedExCup points to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He only got into one more that year and missed the cut and the all-or-nothing nature of Monday qualifiers was brutal on his mental game.

“The PGA TOUR Mondays will take your soul away from you literally. They’ll take everything away from you because it’s just one round,” Fischer said. “So, you shoot 5 or 6-under and you’re not even guaranteed to play that week. You may be in 5th place, and you’d be sitting pretty in a tournament but you’re not getting to play. So, it’s really hard mentally to overcome.”

Things have been tough at times in 2021, too. He remembers entering a mini-tour event earlier this year at his home club and opening in 78. He was so stung by the disappointment of it that he thought it might be time to walk away from professional golf.

“I just literally didn’t want to play anymore. I mean I’m playing in front of my home crowd; everybody knows me, and I had built up so many expectations thinking I’m going to have a great week and to lay an egg and shoot 78,” Fischer said. “And I go in and I’m like crying to my teacher, I’m like, ‘I think I’ve just lost the edge. I don’t think I can keep being able to bear down and make an 8-footer when I need to.’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re just putting way too much pressure on yourself. He’s like you go out tomorrow and you just go play. If you shoot 80, who cares. If you shoot 65, who cares. Just go out and play.’”

Fischer did and shot 62 the next day. It’s a lesson he’s hoping to take into final stage as he hopes to secure guaranteed starts and make a 2022 run on the Korn Ferry Tour similar to one a buddy just enjoyed over the last two years.

“My good friend, Jared Wolfe, I’m hoping to go on his route. That’s what I’m pulling for,” Fischer said.