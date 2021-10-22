-
Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from Second Stage in Murrieta, CA
October 22, 2021
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
- Cody Blick advanced at 14 under. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Matthew Picanso earned medalist honors in Murrieta, California, after carding a four-day total of 17-under 271, three strokes clear of the field. Picanso of Irvine, California, has won numerous events on the Golden State Tour and made his Korn Ferry Tour debut this summer at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
Notables to advance: Cody Blick of Jacksonville, Florida, finished second at 14-under; Blick made waves three years ago when his clubs were stolen from his rental home at the Final Stage of Q-School and he used a borrowed set of clubs to shoot a 63 and earn guaranteed starts…34-year-old D.H. Lee earned back Korn Ferry Tour membership with a T13 finish more than four years after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Lee has won twice on the Japan Golf Tour and has made 69 career PGA TOUR starts…Also finishing T13 was Alex Kang, brother of LPGA Tour star Danielle Kang and a former Korn Ferry Tour member…After making three of four cuts on the PGA TOUR this year, Tain Lee earned membership with a T5 finish.
Notables to miss: Ryo Ishikawa, who has been ranked as high as No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking after 17 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, finished T35…Nick Cantlay, the younger brother of PGA TOUR star Patrick Cantlay, finished T47…Bhavik Patel finished T31 despite 100 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and three Finals berths…After making 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, Lorens Chan missed by one stroke even after a closing 6-under 66.
