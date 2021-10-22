Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from Second Stage in Dothan, AL

The final prize – a trip to final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament – went to 21 players at the Dothan, Alabama site but Chandler Phillips had to sweat the least of any, besting the 75-player field by one shot with a 17-under 271 after closing with a 66. Phillips, who roomed with Cameron Champ at Texas A&M, won seven times in college and holds program records for wins, season stroke average, and lowest single round. Phillips had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and only made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 with one top-10 and seven made cuts and will be hoping to better that status next month at final stage.

Andy Ogletree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, finished one shot behind Phillips in solo second and is off to final stage for the first time. Ogletree, a Georgia tech grad, turned pro earlier this year and is yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour start.

Blayne Barber, who was pondering retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour Season before a late surge, is back to final stage after finishing solo third at 14-under. Barber, a former Korn Ferry Tour winner, made the FedExCup Playoffs in 2016 and 2017 and has 105 career PGA TOUR starts with 6 six top-10s. He struggled this season on the Korn Ferry Tour before reeling off three top-10s in his last five starts, giving him the fuel and confidence to keep the professional golf journey alive and well for another year.

Notables to advance: The parade of Georgia Bulldogs into the upper echelon of professional golf continues as Spencer Ralston, who turned pro this summer after earning All-SEC honors in Athens, is off to final stage after finishing solo fourth…John Augenstein, who finished T6 at the Fortinet Championship on the PGA TOUR last month, finished in T7 to advance at 10-under. Augenstein, a two-time All-American at Vanderbilt and runner-up at the 2019 U.S. Amateur, turned pro in January…Patrick Cover, 25, is off to final stage after medaling at first stage and finishing T12 at second stage…Zack Fischer put together the round of the day with a sizzling final-round 64 to jump 37 spots on the leaderboard and move on to final stage with a T12. Fischer, 32, has 93 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with six top-10s and made the Finals in 2015 and 2016 before losing his card in 2017…Content king James Nicholas, a Yale grad who made 30 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, is off to final stage after finishing with a birdie at the last to finish on the number at 7-under….Billy Tom Sargent, owner of perhaps the best name in professional golf, is off to final stage after finishing T9. Sargent won five times at Western Kentucky before turning pro in 2019 and made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 with three made cuts.