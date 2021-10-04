Rookie report: Young shines at Sanderson; Buckley thrills local fans

Funnily enough, the very thing Young is hoping to avoid for the remainder of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season is exactly how he finds himself on TOUR in the first place.

Holding Forme Tour status but having nowhere to make starts, Young entered the Monday qualifier for the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Young fired an 8-under 64 for medalist honors, finished T11 in his first Korn Ferry Tour start, and earned Special Temporary Membership three weeks later with consecutive finishes of T14, T6, and T2. Back-to-back wins in May 2021 gave him fully exempt status.

The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna served as the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season finale, bringing Young’s pursuit of a PGA TOUR card full circle.

Young’s incredible run to the TOUR brought several fascinating storylines to the surface. His father, David, is the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. His mother, Barbara, was an outstanding player in her own right and frequently caddied for Young amid his dominant amateur career on the Metropolitan Golf Association circuit. Young’s current caddie and close friend, Scott McKean, quit his job at a cybersecurity company to caddie full-time.

For two-and-a-half seasons at Wake Forest, Young and another member of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduating class, rising PGA TOUR star Will Zalatoris, were teammates. As the two of them sat inside the top-five through 36 holes last week, Zalatoris retold a story from their time together at Wake Forest, as if to inform anyone unfamiliar with Young that his sudden rise is no fluke.

“We had a kid come in for a recruiting trip and at Old Town, where we play, Nos. 1, 2, and 3 ends right by – or No. 3 ends right by the first tee, and so (Young) caught up with us on No. 4,” Zalatoris said. “Literally changing the shoes out of his trunk of his car, (he) hopped out, eagled the first, chipped in on the second for birdie, made a mistake and made par on 5, and then I think he chipped in one more time and made a couple 20-footers. He made six 3s in a row. That’s just Cam. He didn’t hit a single ball warming up, didn’t hit a single putt, made six 3s and (was) like, ‘Okay, let’s go grab dinner.’”

Take it from Zalatoris, Cameron Young is here to stay.

He will not be the only PGA TOUR newcomer playing the Shriners Children’s Open by virtue of a top-10 either. Here is a look at some other 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduates who shined in the first two fall events.