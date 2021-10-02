Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the First Stage

The final six of 13 sites for the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament wrapped up Friday with a host of notables both advancing on and just missing out. All players advancing will move on to one of five second-stage sites which are set to begin in October.

Here’s a look at each of the six sites results.

Dayton, Nevada (Dayton Valley Golf Club)

Gunner Wiebe earned medalist honors in Dayton, Nevada with a 1-shot win after carding a four-day total of 20-under. Wiebe of Sherman Oaks, California is the son of Mark Wiebe, 2013 British Senior Open champion and two-time PGA TOUR winner and played at San Diego State. Weibe was one of 21 players in the 75-player field to advance.

Notables to advance: Trevor Simsby finished T5 to advance; he won the Asian Tour’s 2020 Bandar Malaysian Open to qualify for the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, where he finished T37…Canadian Jared du Toit, who was one stroke back of Brandt Snedeker’s 54-hole lead at the 2016 RBC Canadian on his way to a T9 finish, advanced with a T12…Finland’s Toni Hakula, who played on the University of Texas’ 2012 national championship team with Jordan Spieth, Kramer Hickok and Dylan Frittelli, advanced with a T12.

Notables to miss: Jeffrey Kang, who owns a win on PGA TOUR China, finished one shot shy of advancing in T22…Won Joon Lee, a former No. 1 ranked amateur with two career wins on the Korean Tour, failed to advance despite closing with rounds of 66-68…Chile’s Matias Dominguez, the winner of the 2015 Latin America Amateur Championship, did not make it to second stage…Miguel Tabuena of The Phillipines is a two-time winner on the Asian Tour but failed to advance after finishing 37th.

Gunter, Texas (The Bridges Golf Club)

Will Holcomb V of Crockett, Texas, long known as one of the best personalities in all of amateur golf until he turned pro this summer, earned medalist honors by one shot with a 21-under four-day total. Holcomb V, who graduated from Sam Houston State, was a semifinalist at the 2019 U.S. Amateur and runner-up at the 2020 North & South Amateur. He also has a majestic flow and went viral for his reaction to Sam Houston State qualifying for the NCAA Championship with only four players after he was forced to sit out with COVID-19. In total, 25 of 75 players advanced on to second stage.

Notables to advance: Zack Fischer, owner of 93 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and six top-10s including two thirds, finished one shot behind Holcomb in solo second…D.H. Lee, who won the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Championship and has two wins on the Japan Golf Tour, is off to second stage after finishing T14. The 34-year-old has 69 career PGA TOUR starts to his credit…Former Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins, who played the PGA TOUR in 2018, advanced with a T18…James Nitties comeback got started in a big way at first stage, advancing with a T18. Nitties, 38, has a win in 127 career Korn Ferry Tour starts but hasn’t made a start since 2016 after battling injuries; he also played the PGA TOUR in 2009 and 2010…Mikel Martinson, a 37-year-old former caddie, made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 and is off to second stage after a T18.

Notables to miss: Brad Dalke, the 2016 U.S. Amateur runner-up at Oklahoma, missed out after closing with a 79…Auburn’s Matt Gilchrest had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 but did not make it through after finishing T29.

Woodstock, Illinois (Bull Valley Golf Club)

Steve Lewton of Bucks, United Kingdom carded a four-shot victory at the Woodstock, Illinois site with a 14-under four-day total. The 38-year-old made 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 with a T3 as his best to finish 127th in the Points Standings. Lewton was one of 19 of the 69-player field to make it on to second stage.

Notables to advance: Alex Kang, brother of LPGA star Danielle Kang, finished T4 to advance. Kang has three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 135th in the Points Standings in 2020-21…27-year-old Jack Maguire, who has 101 career Korn Ferry Tour starts with nine top-10s, finished just outside the top 100 at No. 103 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings in 2020-21 but he’s off to second stage after finishing T7…Kevin Lucas, who made 28 starts on the KFT in 2020-21 with one top-10 and seven made cuts, is on to second stage after a T7…Wade Binfield, who made the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2019 with two top-10s and a 55th place finish in the Points Standings, finished T12 at first stage to advance; Binfield made 38 starts in 2020-21 with 16 made cuts.

Notables to miss: Ben Silverman, a 33-year-old former Korn Ferry Tour winner from Canada, finished 115th in the 2020-21 KFT Points Standings and failed to advance. Silverman played the PGA TOUR in 2018 and 2019 with two top-10s…Jamie Arnold finished 104th in the KFT Points Standings in 2020-21 with 19 made cuts in 38 starts and has seven career top-10s but failed to advance to second stage this year after finishing T31…Four-time European winner Gregory Bourdy from France fell short of second stage after finishing T35.

Kannapolis, N.C. (The Club at Irish Creek)

Patrick Cover, 25, earned medalists honors by three shots at 19-under at The Club at Irish Creek. Cover had three top-25s in eight starts on the Forme Tour in 2021 and has two career Korn Ferry Tour starts. Among the 73-player field, 21 players advanced to second stage.

Notables to advance: Ohio State grad Daniel Wetterich, who had conditional status in 2020-21 on the Korn Ferry Tour, is off to second stage for the second straight year after finishing T2 at 16-under-par…Evan Katz, who had knee surgery earlier this year to remove a bone fragment out of a tendon in his knee, is still an amateur but that might be changing soon after the Duke grad finished T6 to advance. Katz was an All-American in 2020…32-year-old Ryan Sullivan is off to second stage after finishing T10; Sullivan has 43 career Korn Ferry Tour starts with one top-10.

Notables to miss: Tyler Strafaci, 2020 U.S. Amateur champion from Georgia Tech, missed out in his first bid…Dru Love, son of Davis Love III, missed out by two shots…Lee McCoy, who finished solo fourth at the 2016 Valspar Championship as an amateur and won a Forme Tour event before fracturing his wrist in two places right before second stage of Q-School in 2017, was two shots short this year…Drew Weaver, who has 89 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and finished 36th on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings but dropped to 137th in 2020-21, fell short at first stage this year…Chase Johnson finished 105th in the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings in 2020-21 with a runner-up at the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes but fell short at first stage…former teenage phenom Tadd Fujikawa also just missed.

West Palm Beach, Florida (The Breakers Rees Jones)

Andrew Kozan, who recently turned pro after earning All-SEC honors at Auburn, earned medalist honors at first stage by two shots with a 21-under total. Kozan qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open but missed the cut. Albin Choi, who caddied for Sungjae Im during his win at the Honda Classic, has 112 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and the Canadian is off to second stage after finishing just two shots short in solo second at first stage. In total, 21 of 76 players advanced on to second stage at the West Palm Beach site.

Notables to advance: No table may be safe this weekend after ardent Buffalo Bills fan Trevor Sluman, nephew of PGA TOUR winner Jeff Sluman, advanced on to second stage with a T14. Sluman owns a win on PGA TOUR China and finished No. 2 on the PGA TOUR China Order of Merit in 2019…Dylan Meyer, who owns a top-10 on the PGA TOUR with a T7 at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, moved on with a T9 at first stage. The 2017 Big 10 Champion at Illinois finished T20 at the 2018 U.S. Open and made two cuts on TOUR this season.

Notables to miss: Duke’s Motin Yeung, a two-time winner on PGA TOUR China, fell just short in T33…Kamiau Johnson of Oviedo, Florida, who made a couple TOUR starts in 2020-21, finished T60 to miss…Cristian Dimarco, son of PGA TOUR winner Chris Dimarco, finished T70 and failed to move on.

Lincoln, Nebraska (Wilderness Ridge)

Twenty one of 74 participants qualified at the Lincoln site. Mexico’s Emilio Gonzalez earned medalist honors by two with a 15-under four-day total. The 23-year-old was a two-time All-American at St. Mary’s University had two top-25s on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. In total, 21 of 74 players advance through to second stage.

Notables to advance: Cooper Musselman, 26, is 35th on the Forme Tour Order of Merit, made the cut in two of three Korn Ferry Tour starts and is now on to second stage after finishing T11…Alex Beach, a PGA professional who has qualified for a number of PGA Championships, made it through with a T4…John Sand, an amateur from the University of Denver, advanced with a solo seventh.

Notables to miss: Duke’s Brinson Paolini of Virginia Beach, Virginia missed after finishing T41; Paolini has two top-10s on the Forme Tour…Chris Naegel, with 73 career Korn Ferry Four starts, missed out on second stage after finishing three shots shy.