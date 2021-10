Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year candidates

Will Zalatoris

Wins: 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

Points Standings: No. 9 on Regular Season Points List; No. 14 on combined Points List

At No. 32 on the Official World Golf Ranking with 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors already on his resume, it’s easy to forget that a little over a year ago, Will Zalatoris, 25, was dominating the Korn Ferry Tour. In 16 starts, he hadn’t missed a cut and posted a win to go with nine additional top-10s. Perhaps the most ridiculous/startling Zalatoris stat of all from the Korn Ferry Tour this season is the fact that he hit 81.3 percent of his greens in regulation – over 6 percent higher than Ben Kohles in second.

But none of that had resulted in a PGA TOUR start in nearly three years until he qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open through a special exemption given out via his position on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, due to open qualifying not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zalatoris went on to finish T6 at Winged Foot and the rest is history. He added two additional top-10s at major championships with a solo second at the Masters Tournament and T8 at the PGA Championship. In total, he made 21 of 25 cuts on TOUR with eight top-10s. His 1,296 non-member FedExCup points at the end of the 2021 Regular Season would have put him at 25th in the FedExCup standings if he were a member. To give an indication of just how good that is, his 1,296 points would have been five ahead of some guy named Rory McIlroy.