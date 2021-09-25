Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the First Stage

Five of 13 first-stage sites for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament wrapped up this week with 108 players total advancing through to second stage. The final six sites of first-stage are set to take place September 28-October 1 with five second-stage sites beginning in mid-October.

Here’s a recap of all the action from each of the first-stage sites that wrapped this week.

Bermuda Dunes, California (Bermuda Dunes CC)

72 players competed for 19 spots at Bermuda Dunes Country Club with Yikeun Chang coming out with a three-shot victory after a four-day total of 27-under-par. Chang’s Official World Golf Ranking has reached as high as No. 190 in his career and the 27-year-old has two wins on the Korean Tour and one on the Asian Tour.

Notables to advance: Nick Cantlay, the younger brother of Patrick Cantlay, of Los Alamitos, California advanced with a T6 finish…Mark Anguiano, who has 27 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, advanced with a solo fourth…Bhavik Patel of Bakersfield, California finished T8 to advance; Patel has 100 career Korn Ferry Tour starts and advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2013, 2016 and 2018 but has batteld injuries in recent years… Tain Lee (T15), who made the cut in three of four PGA TOUR starts this year, advanced with a T15.

Notables to miss: Jordan Niebrugge, a former Walker Cup member from Oklahoma State, finished T6 at the 2015 Open Championship and has a win on the Forme Tour but failed to advance… Jhared Hack of Las Vegas, Nevada, who has 53 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, missed by one shot.

Maricopa, Arizona (Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC)

Tanner Gore of Dallas, Texas and Tee-k Kelly of Wheaton, Illinois shared medalist honors at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. In total, 23 players among a 74-player field advanced. Gore played at UT-Arlington and has one career Korn Ferry Tour start and is off to second stage. Kelly, a 2017 Ohio State grad, has a win on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and was co-medalist after carding a 20-under four-day total.

Notables to advance: Hayden Springer, a former Big 12 champion at TCU, qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open and he’s also off the second stage after advancing with a solo fifth…Canada’s Jamie Sadlowski, the 2008 and 2009 REMAX World Long Drive Champion, made it through on the number…Nicklaus Chiam (15th) of Singapore was the lone amateur to advance.

Notables to miss: 22-year-old Norman Xiong, the 2018 Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award winner after winning six times as a sophomore at Oregon, missed by five shots…Mark Baldwin, who made 38 starts with 12 made cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 and also made the cut with a T34 at the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship, failed to advance.

Mobile, Alabama (Magnolia Grove GC)

Alex Weiss of Pickerington, Ohio won the Mobile, Alabama site by four shots with a 24-under total. Weiss finished 31st and 30th on the 2019 and 2020 money list on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. 22 players of 75 entries advanced.

Notables to advance: Michael Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama finished T5 to advance; Johnson finished one shot shy of a playoff at the 2016 Barbasol Championship for a solo third and advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2017 and 2018…The content king James Nicholas is off to second stage after finishing T13. Nicholas, a Yale grad, was a Korn Ferry Tour member in 2020-21 but had to head back to Q-School after finishing 114th in the Points Standings…Justin Hueber, who has 87 career Korn Ferry Tour starts but has battled injuries in recent years, finished T19 to advance to second stage.

Notables to miss: Jonathan Hodge, who has a runner-up and 93 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, missed by three shots…Sam Love of Trussville, Alabama has 53 career Korn Ferry Tour starts with one top-10 but did not advance to second stage.

Winter Garden, Florida (Orange County National - Panther Lake)

One of golf’s most heartwarming stories of the year was Michael Visacki when he Monday qualified for his first PGA TOUR event this spring at the Valspar Championship. Visacki continued the feel goods this week, advancing through first stage with co-medalist honors with an 18-under-par four-day total. SeongHyeon Kim of South Korea also earned co-medalist honors. Kim is only 23 years old but already has three professional wins with a victory on the Japan Golf Tour, Korean Tour and Japan Challenge Tour. Kim is currently ranked No. 178 in the Official World Golf Rankings and posted a 58 in an event in May. In total, 21 of 79 players advanced to second stage.

Notables to advance: Willie Mack III, who earned a full scholarship into the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament after winning the season-long Lexus Cup Points Standings title on the APGA Tour this season, finished T8 to advance to second stage. Mack made the cut at both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic this summer…Sean Jacklin, the son of Tony Jacklin, advanced with a solo-fifth…Mark Blakefield of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida finished T13 to move on; Blakefield finished 130th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings in 2020-21 with two top-10s and 15 made cuts in 35 starts.

Notables to miss: Harry Ellis, who break Nick Faldo’s record as the youngest English Amateur champion at age 16 and was an honorable mention All-American at Florida State, missed by one shot… Jack Thompson of Adelaide, Australia, who already has two runner-ups on the PGA TOUR Australasia since turning pro earlier this year, missed out on second stage.

St. George, Utah (SunRiver GC)

Tommy Cocha, an Argentinian who lives in Orlando, Florida now, earned medalist honors at SunRiver Golf Club by one shot with a 4-day total of 27-under-par after carding four rounds of 64 or better. Cocha has three career wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica but hasn’t played on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2016. In total, 23 of 76 players advanced through to second stage from the Utah site.

Notables to advance: Colombia’s Ricardo Celia, who has two career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica victories, finished T13 to advance…Peter Kuest of Las Vegas, Nevada finished solo third; Kuest, 23, won nine times at BYU…Albert Pistorius of South Africa finished T13 to advance; Pistorius is sixth on the Forme Tour points standings.

Notables to miss: Chase Koepka, Brooks’ younger brother, did not advance…Hayden Wood, a former Oklahoma State Cowboy and son of former PGA TOUR player Willie Wood, bogeyed the last to miss by one…Mexico’s Isidro Benitez, the youngest winner ever on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica with his win at the 2018 Visa Open de Argentina presentado por Macro, failed to advance to second stage.