Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the First Stage

It’s only been two weeks since the Korn Ferry Tour season ended but First Stage is already off and running with the first two of 13 sites taking place this week in Valdosta, Georgia and Humble, Texas.

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament is moved up this year with second stage running in mid-October and final stage set for November 4-7 at The Landings Club (Marsh) in Savannah, Georgia.

Q-School will once again provide access to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 with any player advancing to final stage earning at least conditional status.

Here’s a look at who advanced at First Stage so far and who will have to wait until next year for another crack.

Valdosta, Georgia (Kinderlou Forest)

Seventy-six players competed for 21 spots and ties at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, a former host course of the Korn Ferry Tour. Medalist was Blake Wagoner of Cornelius, N.C., at 18-under, running away from the field with a 5-shot victory. The former Arizona State Sun Devil turned pro in 2021 and comes from a family of athletes. His dad played football at Ohio State and his uncle played in the NFL for the Falcons, Vikings and Lions.

Notables to advance: Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Georgia finished T4 to advance. The former All-SEC player Georgia turned pro in 2021 and qualified for the US Open in June but missed the cut…Danny Walker, the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Final Stage medalist, finished runner-up. Walker also won on the Forme Tour in 2018…Wilson Furr, who played at Alabama and made his professional debut at the 2021 U.S. Open in June, finished T6…Florida State’s Vincent Norrmann of Sweden, who rose as high as No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro in 2021 and scored an albatross on a par 4 on the European Tour in June, advanced with a T10.

Notables to miss: Former PGA TOUR member and past Korn Ferry Tour winner Andrew Loupe of Baton Rouge, Louisiana missed by a shot…Recent Alabama grad Davis Shore of Jacksonville, Florida qualified for US Open in June but was unable to qualify at first stage.

Humble, Texas (Golf Club of Houston)

Seventy-seven players battled for 21 spots (and ties) at the Golf Club of Houston with Cooper Dossey earning medalist honors. Dossey, a former Baylor Bear who won the 2019 North & South Amateur, turned pro this year after being an alternate on the U.S. Walker Cup team and edged M.J. Daffue by one shot with a 22-under four-day total.

Notables to advance: South Africa’s Martin Vorster was the lone amateur to advance with a T7. Chandler Phillips, a three-time All-American at Texas A&M, advanced with a T3; Phillips made 15 starts on Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 with seven made cuts.

Failed to advance: Former Rex Hospital Open winner Conrad Shindler failed to advance…Thomas Aiken, a three-time European Tour winner with 14 starts in major championships, also did not advance…Taylor Funk, son of PLAYERS Championship winner Fred Funk, did not qualify.