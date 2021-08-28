Ohio native Justin Lower embraces winning memories at Nationwide Children's

Justin Lower won Ohio’s 2006 Division II high school state championship at the Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet). Fifteen years later, Lower still remembers his scores to a T, carding 80-79 to win the tournament by three.

This week, the 32-year-old Korn Ferry Tour member is back at the Scarlet Course for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, playing to earn his PGA TOUR card. The magnitude draws comparison to the vibe as a 17-year-old traversing the Ohio State University GC grounds.

“Wherever you're at in your career, you always want to be at the top and win the biggest event,” Lower said. “And that was, for me, the biggest event at the time.

“I still live in Ohio, so it's special to me. I wish we played more in Ohio. I think the golf courses are great and some of them are second to none, especially this time of year.”

With rounds of 67-71-69 at the Scarlet Course, Lower stands T38 into Sunday’s final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the second leg of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series that awards 25 PGA TOUR cards to complement The 25 TOUR cards awarded via the Regular Season.

“The last two days have been kind of a grind,” Lower said. “Yesterday, I just couldn't really get comfortable with anything.

“If I can figure something out with the putter tomorrow, maybe make a late run and put myself in a good position for next week,” Lower said.

With his hometown of Akron, Ohio only two hours away, many of Lower’s friends and family were able to come support him in the event this week. Lower said it meant a lot to have the support.

“I tend to put pressure on myself when they show up, which kind of sucks but I just remember that they're here to support me and that they're not going to be disappointed in however I play,” Lower said. “They just want to see me succeed in the end. So that's all I have to remember.”

Lower is chasing his first PGA TOUR card via the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, after securing fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour status for 2022 with a top-75 finish on the Regular Season Points List. The Malone University alum finished T32 at last week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to move into a solid position to finish inside the top-25 on the Finals Points List and earn that first TOUR card, and a steady performance at the Scarlet Course continues to further that objective.

Although all eyes are on securing spots in The Finals 25, Lower said getting his PGA TOUR card is the goal, but not the end goal.

“It'd mean a lot just to get it, but I know that wouldn't be the culmination of everything,” Lower said. “I obviously want to be on the PGA TOUR and succeed year in, year out and week in, week out.”

As for what has fueled him through his six seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, Lower credits his love of the game.

“I just love it. I don't want to do anything else,” Lower said. “I love to travel. I love the camaraderie that you build with guys out here. I love every bit of it.”