Patrick Fishburn makes move inside top 75

Ever since turning pro in 2018, Patrick Fishburn’s had a way of finding his best golf when his back was up against the wall the most. It was certainly true last weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season finale. Facing a return to Q-School without a major jump up the standings, he closed with rounds of 64-68 to tie a season-best with a T4 finish and jump inside the top 75 and secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and another chance at 25 PGA TOUR cards.

“There’s a little more uncertainty that goes along with the pressure of trying to get inside the top 75 because you’re trying to hold on to your job and you don’t know what could happen. You could be going back to Q-School. You could certainly have nowhere to play,” Fishburn said. “But it was definitely a stressful week, but I’ve had some situations where I’ve had my back up against the wall a little bit and came through on the right end. So, I was very fortunate. I had a couple of very good rounds on the weekend to make it and do what I needed to do.”

It reminded him of what he’d done in Canada two years prior. Entering the Forme Tour’s regular season finale at the Canada Life Championship at No. 11 on the Order of Merit, he needed a win to jump inside the top five. He did, posting his first professional victory with rounds of 66-65-64-64. There was also the time where he needed to birdie his last three holes at Forme Tour Q-School just to get conditional status, and he did that too. Or the time where immediately after college he Monday qualified in on his first attempt in Canada and went on to finish T17 to help him secure starts for the remainder of the season.

Each of those experiences he was able to draw on in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday.

“It was definitely some of the most pressure I’ve felt trying to jump inside that top 75 but it was a good sort of pressure, the type of pressure that brings out the best in you,” Fishburn said. “So, it was a stressful couple of days, but it was fine. I felt like it was a great experience to draw back on going forward and obviously excited to have the next three weeks to try to get the TOUR card.”

The potential of a PGA TOUR card seemed like just a dream for the Utah native during portions of his college career. The native of Ogden, Utah, who was an All-State point guard in high school, went to BYU and went on a two-year mission after his freshman year and didn’t pick up a club for the entirety of the two years. When he returned, his game was lost and he had to redshirt to basically relearn the game. He remembers his first qualifying tournament after he returned from his mission shooting 91.

Now, here he is heading to his first Korn Ferry Tour Finals, knowing one good week over the next three could send him from the verge of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to the PGA TOUR.

“It’s something you dream about ever since you were a kid,” Fishburn said. “Definitely feel like I’ve come a long way from shooting 91 at my qualifying and shooting in the 80s for a long time that year and trying to overcome some of that. It’d be really cool to look back and see where I’ve come and get my PGA TOUR card. It just takes one good week but it’s cool that I have the opportunity, which a week ago it didn’t look like I was going to have the opportunity. So yeah, I’ll be able to play free, playing on house money and try to make a bunch of birdies.”

Fishburn, who was the first recipient of Tony Finau’s Foundation grant’s for up-and-coming Utah golfers in 2019, received a text from Finau Monday reminding him of exactly what he had to lose at this point: nothing. After sweating out a return to Q-School for the entirety of the last year, it’s all upside from here.

“(Finau) said, 'Great playing, way to finish it off and best wishes in the Playoffs,' and basically said that I’m playing on house money now so play loose and go for it’,” Fishburn said. “Because going into the week, I was on the outside looking in. So, it’s all a big weight off my shoulders.”