Bubble watch: Taylor Montgomery on the verge of top 25 success

As Taylor Montgomery faced a 9-foot birdie at the 72nd hole at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank Sunday, he knew what was on the line – the putt meant the difference between a T2 and solo fourth. It was the type of putt that can mean the difference between the PGA TOUR and another year on the Korn Ferry Tour. As Montgomery puts it, from a points perspective, the difference is “like another top-10,” and he knew he had to make it.

Montgomery, 26, ended up draining the putt to secure a T2 and jumped five spots from No. 29 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings to No. 24 with only one event remaining in the regular season. If he had missed the putt, he’d have needed at least a top-17 finish this week just to even have a chance at the top 25.

“It was huge. I knew it was a huge putt and I was pretty nervous over it because I knew I’d get close to the top 25 mark if I made it, and I got up and made it,” Montgomery said. “That one putt is basically a top 10 finish or whatever it is just on that one birdie on the last hole, which is crazy when you think about it like that. But a lot of people don’t understand that these points come down to a shot or two whenever you’re inside the top 10. It’s crazy.”

There will be a host of guys facing that same type of putt this week – one putt could be all it takes this week in Omaha, N.E., to separate guys from being inside the top 75 and having a job and a spot in the Finals or being done for the season. One putt can be all it takes to secure the dream of a PGA TOUR card or the despair of a missed golden opportunity.

It happens every single year. Some guys like Xander Schauffele or Keith Mitchell come up a shot short in the Regular Season finale and go on to get their PGA TOUR card in the Finals and eventually win on the PGA TOUR. Others never make it to the TOUR and are left to wonder the rest of their lives what would have happened if this or that putt went in.

Simply put, the stakes don’t get much higher in a professional golf career than the ones players are facing this week at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha, NE.

“It’s pretty bunched around the 24, 25, 26, 27 spot,” Montgomery said. “Anything can really happen.”

Only 18 points separates Roberto Diaz in 27th (1404 points) from Montgomery in 24th (1422). That’s a top-40 or better if Montgomery misses the cut. It’s even closer for Peter Uihlein in 25th (1412) or Austin Smotherman in 26th (1405). With standings this bunched, there will surely be both tears of joy and pain come Sunday afternoon.

“I just try not to think about it. Just go into the week the same way I do every other tournament,” Montgomery said. “If I get inside the top 25, great. If I don’t, go to the Finals pretty much. I’m not going to treat it as life or death. It is a big deal, but I can’t look at it as if I don’t get through, then I might as well quit. A lot of people do look at it that way.”

The top-75 bubble is similarly close. Taylor Dickson currently sits in 75th, 16 points ahead of Jose de Jesus Rodriguez. The top 75 qualify for Korn Ferry Tour Finals, have a chance at 25 more PGA TOUR cards and have fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2022. Finish outside and it’s heading home for the fall to contemplate the next step and where to play the second stage of Q-School.

It’s a feeling Max Homa remembers all too well as he birdied the final four holes in 2018 at the regular season finale to make the cut on the number and secure his spot in the top-75. He went on to secure his PGA TOUR card in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and it was that moment at the Korn Ferry Tour regular season finale that Homa harkened back to eight months later when he held off a host of the game’s best down the stretch to win the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

“I thought back to that exact day and I thought to myself, I don't think that anyone out here, or a handful of them, I know Rory [McIlroy] hadn't, has ever had to do what I had to do and then is in this position right after,” Homa recalled in 2019. “So honestly, I told myself, that's not pressure. The worst that can happen is I shoot 80 and move on. Life goes on. I'm still on the PGA TOUR, still have an awesome life. At that point I was highly considering, you know -- I would have to go to Q-School, don't get through there, you start to spiral on the negatives. So that's pressure.”

With 600 points on the line, any player in the field could go from Q-School bound to Korn Ferry Tour Finals bound this week. And theoretically, any player at No. 59 or higher on the standings has a chance to secure a PGA TOUR card this week with a victory if the chips fall right.

“You try to capitalize on your chances as much as possible. I’ll still try not to think about it too much but there’s only so much you cannot think about. It’s going to be there,” Montgomery said. “You’re going to know yeah this is an important week to play well. So, I’m just doing everything I can to prepare and if I don’t play well, I don’t play well. If I play well, that’ll be great.”

If he does play well, it’s likely that he’ll be there on Sunday with 24 others, waiting to be handed a card he’s worked his whole life for.

“It’d mean a lot if I could get my PGA TOUR card this week,” Montgomery said. “Just shows all the hard work that you put into the game from such a young age. It’s everyone’s dream out here to play on the PGA TOUR and be an elite player and it’s just that stepping-stone to the next step of the PGA TOUR and trying to play really well out there. But it’d be nice to get it done this year.”

If he does, that putt in Utah could be the one that changes the course of a career.