-
-
Winner's Bag: Joshua Creel, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
-
August 09, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- August 09, 2021
- (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
Joshua Creel secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, carding a final-round, 7-under 64 at Oakridge CC for a two-stroke victory over Taylor Montgomery, Peter Uihlein and Hayden Buckley.
Creel began the day in a tie for third, one stroke back of Montgomery and Uihlein, and the Central Oklahoma alum steadily moved up the board with a seven-birdie, zero-bogey performance in scoreable conditions Sunday in the Salt Lake City metroplex. The 31-year-old finished the week at 24-under.
Carrying a one-stroke lead to the final hole, the Wyoming native put an exclamation point on the week by draining a 30-foot birdie putt, eliciting a fist pump and rousing celebration that reverberated across the Beehive State.
With the victory, the 10th-year pro moves to No. 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, and he’ll aim to secure his first PGA TOUR card in this week’s Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
Here’s what was in Creel’s bag this week at the Utah Championship.
Driver: Titleist TSi2, 8 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TSi2, 15 degrees
Hybrid: Titleist H2, 19 degrees
Irons (4-5): Titleist T200
Irons (6-PW): Titleist T100S
Wedges (50, 53, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype T11 For Tour Use Only
-
-