Taylor Dickson trending nicely in Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings

Three months ago, Taylor Dickson was struggling just to get starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Despite entering the 2020 season with full status, he was “like a fish out of water” his first year and didn’t play well. He kept dropping down the priority list as the season went on and didn’t get a start from the end of September until the end of April.

But after being the last man in the field at the Huntsville Championship in late April, where he finished T11, it’s been off to the races with three top-6 finishes in his last eight starts, including a solo third in his last outing at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper.

“From there it’s just been go time, you got to play good,” Dickson said. “Back is against the wall, it’s time to keep your card. I don’t want to go back to Q-School as much as the next guy, so got to grind it out.”

With two events remaining, he’s moved all the way up to 75th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings and is close to not only keeping his card but earning a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. To hold onto his spot inside the top 75, Dickson says one thing is most important: believing he can do it. It’s a message that’s been instilled in him by his fellow Gastonia, North Carolina, native and good buddy Harold Varner.

“It’s been a wild last couple three months. Harold told me: ‘Your back is against the wall, but I think you’re going to play well. I believe you’re going to play well, so just go play golf.’” Dickson recalled. “And that’s what I’ve been doing. Obviously, I’ve been hitting the ball a little bit better too.”

Dickson, who was a groomsman in Varner’s wedding, was a freshman on the Forestview High School golf team when Varner was a senior, and the two got to know each other well over the years at Gaston Country Club, where Varner worked in high school.

The two became fast friends through golf and they’d frequently chat about their dream of playing together on the PGA TOUR one day. Seeing Varner make the PGA TOUR when he was a senior in college at Winthrop was not only eye-opening for Dickson, but it also brought him an honest voice in whether he was good enough to make a run at professional golf, too. He was, Varner always said, and he plays better the more he believes it too.

“I was like, ‘Man we came from the same place, why can’t I do that too? He’s just like, ‘Man, you can! You just got to work at it, and you can definitely do it!’” Dickson said. “And having him tell me I can do it is huge. Harold will tell you the truth, which sometimes kind of sucks. But he’d be like you’re good enough if you work at it, and It’s turning out that he’s right and the more I believe in myself the better I play.”

Varner’s positivity has not only given him confidence in his game but also showed him the best way to handle disappointments on the course is with a smile. He’s trying to remember that over the next two weeks not letting one bad shot turn into more.

“Harold’s one of the most positive guys out there, which is something that I try to be as good as him, but I don’t think anyone can be. But last week I was able to channel some of his positivity and played really well,” Dickson said. “Any question I ask Harold, he’ll give me an honest answer. Whether it’s the answer I want to hear or not, he’ll tell me if I was right or wrong and how to do things the right way. But mainly, he just reassures me that I’m good at this game and just keep playing golf no matter what happens.”

Dickson knows the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a two-year season on the Korn Ferry Tour, kept him out of a trip back to Q-School last fall. He’s hoping to make the most of his second chance.

“I’m trying to take that positivity into the next few weeks of ‘Hey, you know it’s a big opportunity but it’s just what you do. You play golf and this is the fun part, trying to get your card,’” Dickson said. “Some people would say it’s stressful but whatever happens, I’m going to be playing golf. So go play golf and see what happens, see where it stacks you up.”

If Varner’s right, he’ll stack inside that top 75 and might even be able to complete his part of their childhood dream by securing his PGA TOUR card too.