  • Monday qualifiers: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

  • T.K. Kim carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to earn a tee time at this week&apos;s Utah Championship. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)T.K. Kim carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to earn a tee time at this week's Utah Championship. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)