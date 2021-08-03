-
-
Monday qualifiers: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
-
August 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 03, 2021
- T.K. Kim carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to earn a tee time at this week's Utah Championship. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)
T.K. Kim and Rowin Caron led the way at open qualifying for the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, each carding 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to gain entry into this week’s field at Oakridge CC in the Salt Lake City metroplex.
Kim, 30, carded nine birdies and an eagle on Monday, against zero bogeys. Caron recorded 12 birdies against a single bogey.
Kim, who was born in South Korea and grew up in Hawaii, is set for his second career Korn Ferry Tour start. The Boise State alum has also spent time caddying for PGA TOUR winner Troy Merritt, and has also been supported by Graham DeLaet in his chase of TOUR dreams.
He has also made 44 starts on PGA TOUR Series-China, recording six top-10 finishes.
Caron, 28, hails from the Netherlands and played collegiately at Florida State. The fifth-year pro has played 18 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, recording five top-10 finishes. He placed No. 13 on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit.
Also advancing into this week’s field were Rhett Rasmussen, Jared Sawada, Nathan Stamey, Michael Sakane, Andy Spencer and Chandler Eaton. Each of these six players carded 8-under 64 to secure a tee time in the penultimate event of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
This marked the final open qualifier of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season.
In all, 128 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from the 2021 Utah Championship qualifier, click here.
-
-