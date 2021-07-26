-
Taylor Moore on the brink of lifelong dream
July 26, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Moore celebrates after winning the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
As he was attempting to make his winner’s speech on the 18th green a week ago, Taylor Moore felt the constant buzzing of his phone in his back pocket – the type of alerts that only come for a pro golfer following a victory. Clutching his first Korn Ferry Tour trophy on the walk to his next obligation, he had to sneak a peek when he noticed the most important call of all was coming in – a facetime from his parents.
Only there weren’t many words coming from the other side of the phone when he answered.
“They couldn’t even hardly talk. They were just crying out of excitement and so pumped up for me,” Taylor Moore said. “That was probably the coolest call I got was my parents, seeing their emotion and how excited they were. They were getting just as many calls and texts as I was, so that was pretty special.”
Rod Moore, who caddied for Taylor in his first professional victory on the Forme Tour in 2016, knew his son’s athleticism and knew what people in the golfing world told him about his talent and that it was only a matter of time until he won and secured a TOUR card. But still, the win hit him harder in the feels than he expected it to.
“I’m telling you I didn’t think it was going to be like that because we’re happy, but it just started coming out,” Rod said. “We were trying to congratulate him and tell him how proud of him we were, but it was hard to talk. We were just boohooing. Just proud of him. It was very emotional. But extremely exciting obviously.”
Part of the emotions came from the awareness of the struggle. Two years prior they had been just grateful their kid was alive after Taylor suffered a collapsed lung right before his flight back to Dallas from Scottsdale where he’d been practicing in between events. If he’d gotten on that plane, his doctor said he didn’t know if he’d have made it. Luckily, after throwing up all night, he turned left towards the hospital instead of right towards the airport on that fateful morning in 2019.
“When we got to the stop light, I was like man I need to go get some nausea medicine, so I don’t embarrass myself and throw up on this plane if I get on it,” Taylor said. “I was pretty close to potentially not being around if I got on that plane.”
What he thought was a simple case of food poisoning was actually spontaneous pneumothorax – a spontaneous collapsing of the lungs of which there is no apparent cause. His doctors put a tube in his chest and performed a procedure to inflate the lung, but a week later at his follow-up appointment, the lung collapsed once again, and he was back in the hospital. He had to have surgery this time, where the top lobe of his lung that had been damaged was removed, which was about the size of half an apple. He spent a week in the hospital and lost 30-35 pounds.
Weirdly, Taylor’s younger brother, Payton, had the exact same thing happen to him six months after Taylor. Rod was pulling into the parking lot for a Guns N Roses concert when he got a call from Payton describing symptoms that he was far too familiar with at this point.
“It’s crazy. Payton called and said, ‘I’m not feeling well, and I can’t take a deep breath.’ Of course, when he said that, we were like, ‘hmmm, sounds familiar!’” Rod said. “So sure enough, same thing as Taylor. So obviously there’s something there hereditary genetically that we don’t know about genetically, but it was the same thing.”
Taylor’s surgery ultimately put him out of action for 3.5 months – a devastating blow in the middle of the Korn Ferry Tour season. When he returned, he had a new perspective on life and golf but didn’t feel right physically for 12-18 months. Specifically, the scar tissue in his chest and side from the surgery was causing back issues. The scar tissue made it feel like someone had a string inside that when he turned back and through it tugged internally, and so he tried a special treatment he found at the end of the 2020 season that has worked wonders.
“It is called neural therapy injections. They inject anesthesia type thing straight into the scars to wake up all the nerves that have been shut down because I was still numb in my chest from surgery a year and year and half after,” Taylor said. “I didn’t have any feeling in my chest and in my right side a little bit and this neural therapy broke up all the scar tissue and brought all the nerves back that had been affected because of the stuff they had to use to numb me to go into surgery. I found this therapy in Dallas and had a couple rounds of that and it really just cleaned everything up and took about six weeks, felt night and day better afterwards.”
Frustrated with his game entering the offseason, he used the time to also work on the mental side of the game, hiring a mental performance coach, Sarah Taylor, for the first time. She helped him focus on the consistency in his day-to-day routines and controlling what he can control.
He’s come back a totally different player – both mentally and physically. The season’s that followed is far and away the best of his career with not only a win but nine additional top-10s in 2021 alone. He’s up to fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings and has now finished inside the top seven in his last four starts including a win and runner-up.
“She’s really helped me live in the present and be where my feet are. Just has really helped me on and off the golf course in a lot of different areas,” Taylor Moore said. “So going into this year, I was in a much better frame of mind, and it took me three or four events to get in the groove of things. Once we started in Savannah, I’ve been on a pretty good run obviously and played a bunch of quality golf at a high level and getting myself in a position to compete week in and week out.”
And most importantly, it’s a run that has him heading on the way to a dream that he felt he was overdue to achieve.
“I just had to honestly not get frustrated that it was taking me a little bit longer than I’d wanted to get on TOUR,” Taylor Moore said. “I just had to realize that’s how my story was going to go and that’s how my journey was going to happen and throw the emotion out of it and just get to work.”
Now, 27, the former Arkansas Razorback feels his maturity on and off the golf course is far different than when he first turned pro in 2016. He has a better understanding of how to play the game and is more regimented in his time management. His short game is also night and day different. The stats back it up too. He’s ranked fourth in scrambling this year compared to 112th and 131st in 2017 and 2018, his first two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour.
It’s freed him up to be even more aggressive with his ball-striking, which has always been a strength.
“Me and Josh Gregory have done a ton of good work the last two years on my short game, and I think I’ve taken that next step putting the ball, chipping the ball and my wedging,” Taylor Moore said. “I think that’s just freed up my ball striking. I’m not scared to miss greens anymore. I’m not scared to be short sighted. I can attack a bit more, and I think that’s been the biggest difference for me.”
All these changes have made him more confident than ever that the wait for the PGA TOUR prepared him better for his time at the next level, and although his route to get there wasn’t as fast as he would have liked, the setbacks may provide a better ending when his career is complete.
“I think potentially with where my game was and where I was at mentally, I could have gotten my TOUR card earlier, but I could have also been back on the Korn Ferry Tour in a year or two,” Taylor Moore said. “But I think with where I’m at now and where my game is I think I’m going to be on TOUR for however long my career lasts, which is awesome. “I’m just much more mature and I just have a better team around me and a better understanding of how to play week in and week out and my stuff off the course is much improved. All the little stuff you need to do I’m doing. So, I definitely think that injury could have been a blessing in disguise for me.”
It also shows that the decision to give up baseball at age 14 was a good one even if his dad, who played at Arkansas and was a high school baseball coach for 20 years, and the Arkansas baseball coach both thought it was crazy at the time.
“He’s always been a good athlete. He played baseball until he was about 14 and he came to us and was like I think I’m just going to focus on golf. As a baseball coach, I was like, ‘What are you doing? The coach at Arkansas Dave Van Horn, who is a good friend of mine, was like, ‘What’s he doing? He’s just playing golf? He’s a great middle infielder!’” Rod recalled. “But, no, it’s just so exciting for him right now and he’s so humble and level-headed that he’s going to take this with a grain of salt and try to continue to make himself better and that’s the type of professional he is.”
A lot of Moore’s childhood friends and golf teammates from Arkansas are already on TOUR like Matt NeSmith, Talor Gooch, Andrew Landry and Austin Cook. Following his win, they all ended their congratulatory texts the same way: “See you in Napa, pro!”
“It’s going to be so sick,” Taylor Moore said. “I’m going to be amped up, jacked up and excited come Thursday that week, and yeah, it’ll be a new challenge for me to handle those emotions then and there. But I’m really just excited to compete at the next level, the highest level and put my game to the test.”
It’s the result of a lifelong dream coming true. Just like that Facetime after his victory, Rod’s a little emotional already just thinking about it.
“To have achieved what he’s achieved now and I’m going to get emotional now thinking about it.” Rod said. “It’s just so special for him. We’re just happy for him that he’s able to live out his dream and feel very blessed that he’s about to be able to do what he’s always wanted to do.”
