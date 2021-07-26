Taylor Moore on the brink of lifelong dream

As he was attempting to make his winner’s speech on the 18th green a week ago, Taylor Moore felt the constant buzzing of his phone in his back pocket – the type of alerts that only come for a pro golfer following a victory. Clutching his first Korn Ferry Tour trophy on the walk to his next obligation, he had to sneak a peek when he noticed the most important call of all was coming in – a facetime from his parents.

Only there weren’t many words coming from the other side of the phone when he answered.

“They couldn’t even hardly talk. They were just crying out of excitement and so pumped up for me,” Taylor Moore said. “That was probably the coolest call I got was my parents, seeing their emotion and how excited they were. They were getting just as many calls and texts as I was, so that was pretty special.”

Rod Moore, who caddied for Taylor in his first professional victory on the Forme Tour in 2016, knew his son’s athleticism and knew what people in the golfing world told him about his talent and that it was only a matter of time until he won and secured a TOUR card. But still, the win hit him harder in the feels than he expected it to.

“I’m telling you I didn’t think it was going to be like that because we’re happy, but it just started coming out,” Rod said. “We were trying to congratulate him and tell him how proud of him we were, but it was hard to talk. We were just boohooing. Just proud of him. It was very emotional. But extremely exciting obviously.”

Part of the emotions came from the awareness of the struggle. Two years prior they had been just grateful their kid was alive after Taylor suffered a collapsed lung right before his flight back to Dallas from Scottsdale where he’d been practicing in between events. If he’d gotten on that plane, his doctor said he didn’t know if he’d have made it. Luckily, after throwing up all night, he turned left towards the hospital instead of right towards the airport on that fateful morning in 2019.

“When we got to the stop light, I was like man I need to go get some nausea medicine, so I don’t embarrass myself and throw up on this plane if I get on it,” Taylor said. “I was pretty close to potentially not being around if I got on that plane.”

What he thought was a simple case of food poisoning was actually spontaneous pneumothorax – a spontaneous collapsing of the lungs of which there is no apparent cause. His doctors put a tube in his chest and performed a procedure to inflate the lung, but a week later at his follow-up appointment, the lung collapsed once again, and he was back in the hospital. He had to have surgery this time, where the top lobe of his lung that had been damaged was removed, which was about the size of half an apple. He spent a week in the hospital and lost 30-35 pounds.

Weirdly, Taylor’s younger brother, Payton, had the exact same thing happen to him six months after Taylor. Rod was pulling into the parking lot for a Guns N Roses concert when he got a call from Payton describing symptoms that he was far too familiar with at this point.

“It’s crazy. Payton called and said, ‘I’m not feeling well, and I can’t take a deep breath.’ Of course, when he said that, we were like, ‘hmmm, sounds familiar!’” Rod said. “So sure enough, same thing as Taylor. So obviously there’s something there hereditary genetically that we don’t know about genetically, but it was the same thing.”

Taylor’s surgery ultimately put him out of action for 3.5 months – a devastating blow in the middle of the Korn Ferry Tour season. When he returned, he had a new perspective on life and golf but didn’t feel right physically for 12-18 months. Specifically, the scar tissue in his chest and side from the surgery was causing back issues. The scar tissue made it feel like someone had a string inside that when he turned back and through it tugged internally, and so he tried a special treatment he found at the end of the 2020 season that has worked wonders.

“It is called neural therapy injections. They inject anesthesia type thing straight into the scars to wake up all the nerves that have been shut down because I was still numb in my chest from surgery a year and year and half after,” Taylor said. “I didn’t have any feeling in my chest and in my right side a little bit and this neural therapy broke up all the scar tissue and brought all the nerves back that had been affected because of the stuff they had to use to numb me to go into surgery. I found this therapy in Dallas and had a couple rounds of that and it really just cleaned everything up and took about six weeks, felt night and day better afterwards.”

Frustrated with his game entering the offseason, he used the time to also work on the mental side of the game, hiring a mental performance coach, Sarah Taylor, for the first time. She helped him focus on the consistency in his day-to-day routines and controlling what he can control.