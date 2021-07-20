-
-
Monday qualifiers: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
-
July 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 20, 2021
- TCU alum Hayden Springer carded 9-under 62 in open qualifying to earn a spot in this week's field at Highland Springs CC. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer paced the field at open qualifying for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, carding a 9-under 62 at Millwood Golf and Racquet Club to secure a tee time Thursday at Highland Springs CC in Springfield, Missouri.
Springer, who hails from Fort Worth, Texas, started on No. 10 and played his first nine in 2-under 34 before rattling off five straight birdies to begin his second nine. The 24-year-old TCU alum finished with two pars and two birdies to earn medalist honors and gain entry into his second Korn Ferry Tour event. He also qualified for last month’s U.S. Open.
Springer and his wife Emma’s 9-month-old daughter Sage was born with Trisomy 18, a condition that causes severe developmental delays due to an extra chromosome 18, and had open-heart surgery in January. The Springer family has gained well-deserved support throughout the golf community this summer, and Springer will aim to channel that energy into a strong week in the Ozarks.
Also advancing into this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship via open qualifying were Rob Hudson (63), Peter Creighton (63), Caleb Proveaux (63), Charles Kim (65), Ben Griffin (65), Bobby Hudson (66) and Corbin Mills (66). The latter two survived a 3-for-2 playoff, with Brinson Paolini the odd man out.
In all, 106 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from Price Cutter Charity Championship open qualifying, click here.
-
-