-
-
Winner's Bag: Taylor Moore, Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
-
July 18, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
-
Interviews
Taylor Moore interview after winning the Memorial Health Championship
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Taylor Moore earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, carding a four-round total of 27-under at Panther Creek CC for a three-stroke win over Erik Barnes.
With the victory, Moore moves to No. 6 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, crossing the fail-safe threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season via The 25.
Moore began the final round in a share of the lead with Barnes, and the Arkansas alum steadily pulled away with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 on Sunday. The sixth-year pro had recorded 34 top-25s in 93 prior Korn Ferry Tour starts, but was still searching that elusive first title.
Propelled by a hot putter, he departs the Land of Lincoln with a victory.
“I would say putter,” said Moore of his key club this week at Panther Creek CC. “I rolled the ball really well, was really comfortable on these greens, made a bunch of key putts.”
Here’s what was in Moore’s bag this week in Springfield, Illinois.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 LST, 14.5 degrees
5-wood: PING G425 MAX, 17.5 degrees
4-iron: PING iBlade
Irons (5-PW): PING Blueprint Forged
Wedges (50, 54, 60 degrees): PING Glide Forged Pro
Putter: PING 2021 Tyne 4
-
-