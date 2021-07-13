-
Monday qualifiers: Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
July 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Weldon led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, carding a 9-under 63 Monday at Annbriar GC to secure a tee time Thursday at Panther Creek CC in Springfield, Illinois.
Weldon recorded seven birdies and an eagle Monday against zero bogeys to earn a spot in this week’s field. The Kansas State alum made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the AdventHealth Championship in 2018, missing the cut. The Missouri native majored in civil engineering, and he’ll aim to engineer a strong week in the region affectionately known as The Land.
Also advancing from the Annbriar GC site were Peyton White (64), Ted Smith (65) and Scott Stevens (65). Smith and Stevens survived a 7-for-2 playoff, with the odd men out being Anthony Paolucci, Stephen Lewton, Chris Naegel, T.K. Kim and Brian Bullington.
Three players shared medalist honors at the Gateway National GC, with Logan McCracken, George Kneiser and Brant Peaper each carding 6-under 65.
Danny Guise earned the final spot in this week’s field at Panther Creek, surviving a five-man playoff (5-under 66) at Gateway National. The odd men out were Corbin Mills, Jake Marriott, Andrew Walker and Bryan Baumgarten.
