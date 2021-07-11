-
Winner's Bag: Tag Ridings, TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
July 11, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Tag Ridings secured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday, first since 2002, at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, outlasting David Skinns and Kevin Yu in a playoff after each posted 16-under total at TPC Colorado.
Ridings emerged victorious with a par on the second playoff hole, after he and Skinns matched lengthy birdies at the first extra hole. (Yu’s birdie chip on the first playoff hole narrowly slid by.)
With his wife Brenda on the bag, Ridings authored a Cinderella story of sorts in Denver’s northern suburbs. The Arkansas alum entered the week at No. 138 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, a return trip to Q-School seemingly inevitable.
Suddenly, the 46-year-old cements full Korn Ferry Tour status through the 2022 Regular Season, and he can turn his attention to securing a spot in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals as well as chasing a PGA TOUR return. Ridings now stands No. 69 on The 25.
Here’s what was in Ridings’ bag this week at TPC Colorado.
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 8 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 ARC, 15 degrees
3-hybrid: Srixon ZX, 20 degrees
Irons (4-9): Srixon Z 785
Wedge (46 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM4
Wedges (52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Azalea
