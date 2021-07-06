-
-
Monday qualifiers: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
-
July 06, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- July 06, 2021
- Brian Richey posted a perfect 62 to qualify for the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
It often takes a low score to procure Korn Ferry Tour tournament entry via open qualifying.
Monday’s qualifier for the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes was proof positive.
Four players matched 9-under 62s at the Highland Meadows GC site to earn tee times Thursday at TPC Colorado – Brian Richey, Chandler Eaton, Chris Korte and Mitchell Schow.
(Chris Yeom carded 8-under 63 and didn’t even have an opportunity to play off for a spot.)
Richey, who holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season, recorded a clean card with nine birdies and nine pars. The Florida Southern alum will make his 20th Korn Ferry Tour start of the 2020-21 combined season, highlighted so far by a T12 at the Evans Scholars Invitational in late May.
Eaton also holds conditional status this season and will make his sixth start of the 2020-21 campaign, bringing things full circle from last year’s TPC Colorado Championship – where he made his Korn Ferry Tour debut and survived the cut line.
Korte and Schow will each debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week.
Korte, of Littleton, Colorado, played collegiately at the University of Denver and has made 17 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Schow, of Ogden, Utah, played collegiately at the University of Utah and currently holds conditional status on the Forme Tour.
Advancing from the Colorado National GC site were Jonathan Brightwell (65), Winton Munch (65), Christian Castillo (66) and Nicolo Galletti (67).
Galletti survived a 4-for-1 playoff for the final spot in this week’s field, outlasting TK Kim, Landon Michelson and Raoul Menard.
In all, 198 players competed for eight spots at the TPC Colorado Championship.
For all scores from the Highland Meadows GC site, click here.
For all scores from the Colorado National GC site, click here.
-
-